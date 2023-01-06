RPSC School Lecturer Model Answer Key 2023 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any Till Jan 09

Rajasthan PSC has released the Model Answer Key for the School Lecturer post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 held from 11 to 21 October 2022 can download the Model Answer Key from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Model Answer Key directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022





About School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam

RPSC has uploaded the PDF of the Model Answer Key for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 for the subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Punjabi, Urdu and Physical Education. Commission has conducted written exam for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam from 11 to 21 October 2022 for these group of posts.

Group A – Mathematics, Physics

Group C –Punjabi, Urdu

Group E – Physical Education

Process to Raise Objection

Candidates appeared in the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 can raise their objections in online mode from 07 to 09 January 2022. To raise objections, you will have to pay Rs. 100 per questions after providing login credentials to the SSO Portal.

You will have to provide the authentic and standard books/papers in support of your answer during raising your claims.

Process to Download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022