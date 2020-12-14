RPSC Result 2020 Out for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Commerce @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut off

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) result on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here.

Dec 14, 2020 08:03 IST
RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020
RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result and cut off marks for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the counseling for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) subjects can check the result and cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per short notification released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the list of selected candidates in counseling round for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) has been uploaded on its official website. 

Earlier commission has announced the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) on 23 July 2020. Based on the Counseling and other Eligibility  Test, the list of candidates for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) has been uploaded on the official website. 


Candidates can cheek the main list and also the cut off marks for the various category of candidates which is available on the official website. Commission has also released the reserve list of candidates for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Counseling round for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Result 2020 for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Commerce

Direct Link for RPSC Result 2020 (Reserve List )for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Commerce

How to Download: RPSC Result 2020 for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Commerce

  • Visit Rajasthan Public Service Commission official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Go to the News Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link‘-Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Commerce) on its official website.
  • Download RPSC Result and save the same for future reference.
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next