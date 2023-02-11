RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2021-23 Shortly for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp Post: Check Schedule

Rajasthan PSC has uploaded the Interview Call Letter/Schedule for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp post on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC SI Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2021-23 Update: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Call Letter/Schedule for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the post of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam scheduled from 20 February 2023 onwards can download the RPSC SI Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2021-23 Update from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2021-23 Update direct link is also available here and you can download directly the same after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC SI Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2021-23 Update





Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Third Phase for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 should note that Commission will upload the interview call letter for the same shortly on its official website.

Candidates will have to bring all their essential documents/testimonials in original as well as photocopy during the interview round which will be conducted from 20 February to 03 March 2023.

Candidates who have not uploaded yet their details Application Form to the official website are advised to submit the same with the essential documents during the interview round.

You can download the RPSC SI Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2021-23 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2022