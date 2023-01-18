RPSC SI Interview Letter 2023, Interview Date & Other Details

Know here about how to view and download RPSC SI Interview Letter and other details related to the interview.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Interview Letters for the Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021(RPSC SI Interview Letter 2023). Candidates who are eligible for the interview can download their call letters from the official website of the commission at- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

The interviews are scheduled to be organised from 23 January 2023 till 2 February 2023. For the interview candidates are advised to carry all the necessary documents along with Interview letter with them.

Given below are the steps to download the RPSC SI Interview Letter

Step 1: visit the official website of RPSC @ https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the News and Events section at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Open the link titled- Interview Letter for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp Exam-2021

Step 4: On the new page enter details like Roll no. Date of Birth and Captcha

Step 5: Click submit and the Interview letter will appear on screen.

Step 6: Download the RPSC SI Interview Letter 2023 and keep a hard copy for future reference.

OR

Candidates can also download the RPSC SI Interview Letter 2023 from the direct link given below.

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/intsearch?Pie=SUB_INSPECTOR_COMB_COMP_EXAM_2021_12012023

RPSC is conducting recruitment for a total of 857 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in the Rajasthan Police. A total of 3291 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview after the RPSC SI PET exam result announced in April 2022. The applications started for the RPSC SI EXam 2021 on 9 February 2021 and commenced on 10 March 2021.