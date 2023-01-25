RPSC Exam Date 2023 Released For Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Schedule

Rajasthan PSC has released the exam schedule for the Sr Teacher post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC Sr Teacher Exam Schedule 2023 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022 on its official website. The written exam for the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. post will be held from 12 February 2023 onwards. Candidates applied for the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022 can check the detailed exam schedule from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Sr Teacher Exam Schedule 2023 is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Link To Download: RPSC Sr Teacher Exam Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, the Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022 will be held from 12 to 15 February 2023. Exams will be conducted in 11 Districts Headquarter of the state in two sessions.

Exam for the G.K. & Education Psychology (Group A) and G.K. & Education Psychology (Group B) will be held on 12 February 2023.

Exams for Group A Subjects including Social Science and Hindi will be held on 13 February 2023. Exams for Group B papers including Science and Sanskrit will be held on 14 February whereas exams for Mathematics and English will be conducted on 15 February 2023. You are advised to check and verify the details exam programme with the schedule available on the official website.



How To Download: RPSC Sr Teacher Exam Schedule 2023