RRB ALP City Slip 2025 Released at rrbcgd.gov.in, Download Assistant Loco Pilot CBAT City Slip - Link Here

RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official RRB websites. The RRB ALP CBAT city intimation slip provides essential details such as the city of examination and exam time, which help candidates in planning their travel in advance. The RRB ALB CBAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2025.
Candidates can check their exam city details on the official RRB websites after providing their details, such as registration number and date of birth. RRB will release the RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 containing the full exam centre address 4 days prior to the examination.
RRB ALP CBAT City Slip 2025: Overview
The RRB ALP CBAT City intimation slip 2025 link has been activated on the official websites of different RRBs. Candidates can check their city of examination after logging into their account. Check the table below for RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025 key highlights
|
Event
|
Date
|
Name of Exam
|
RRB ALP CBAT 2025
|
Stage of Exam
|
CBAT
|
City Intimation Slip Release
|
July 5, 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
July 11, 2025
|
RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date
|
July 15, 2025
RRB ALP CBAT City Slip 2025: Direct Download Link
Candidates who are shortlisted in the RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2025 can now download their city intimation slip for the RRB ALP CBAT exam 2025 from the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates now download their city intimation slip from the official website or by clicking on the direct link below.
|
How to Download RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025?
Candidates who are eligible to attempt the RRB ALP CBAT exam can click on direct link above or follow the simple steps above to download the RRB ALP CBAT city intimation slip 2025
-
Visit the Official RRB Website of your zone
-
Find and click on “CEN-01/2024 – ALP City Intimation Slip.”
-
Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
-
Fill in the security code shown on the screen.
-
Your RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025 will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025
The city intimation slip is not the RRB ALP CBAT admit card and is not valid on the day of examination but serves as a preliminary notification with the following details:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Allotted Exam City & State
-
Scheduled Exam Date
-
Exam Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)
Candidates must note that the final admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately.
What to Do After Checking the Exam City?
RRB released the city intimation slip well in advance so that candidates can make their travel arrangements for the day of examination. Check the list below of what a candidate can do after downloading the RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025.
-
Book tickets and hotels in advance if the exam centre is in another city.
-
Check whether you have been allotted the morning or afternoon shift.
-
Ensure you have valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.) for the exam day.
