RRB ALP City Slip 2025 Released at rrbcgd.gov.in, Download Assistant Loco Pilot CBAT City Slip - Link Here

RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official RRB websites. The RRB ALP CBAT city intimation slip provides essential details such as the city of examination and exam time, which help candidates in planning their travel in advance. The RRB ALB CBAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2025.

Candidates can check their exam city details on the official RRB websites after providing their details, such as registration number and date of birth. RRB will release the RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 containing the full exam centre address 4 days prior to the examination.

RRB ALP CBAT City Slip 2025: Overview

The RRB ALP CBAT City intimation slip 2025 link has been activated on the official websites of different RRBs. Candidates can check their city of examination after logging into their account. Check the table below for RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025 key highlights