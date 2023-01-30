RRB Group D Medical Exam/DV 2023 Begins: Document Verification for Candidates Shortlisted in PET

RRB Group D Medical Exam/DV 2023 Begins: RRB Group D 2023 Medical Exam and DV dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates clearing the RRB Group D PET stage have to appear for the document verification round.

RRB Group D Medical Exam/DV 2023 Begins: RRB Group D Medical exam/DV 2023 dates announced by RRC Western zone. As per the notice released, the candidates who have qualified for the RRB Group D PET result and are from the PwBD category have to appear in the document verification round from February 01 to 10, 2023. Earlier, the RRB Group D Medical exam/DV was scheduled from January 30 to February 08, 2023.

Candidates can download their respective call letters from the official website. As per the rules, those who have qualified for the PET (Physical Efficiency Test) will now be required to appear in the medical exam and document verification round. In this round, the board will check if the candidates are physically fit to discharge the duties. The medical exam shall be held in any of the Railway hospitals on the date assigned to the candidates. Let's look at the details related to the RRB Group D Medical exam and important documents required for RRB Group D DV round.

RRB Group D Document Verification Call Letter 2023 Released

The Railway Recruitment Cell has announced the RRB Group D DV call letter for the physically handicapped candidates for the RRC Western zones. Those who have qualified for the PET round in the PwBD category for RRC Office- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara & Rajkot will now be allowed to appear in the medical examination and RRB Group D DV from February 01 to 10, 2023. The concerned authorities have also announced the RRB Group D call letter download link for the candidates successful in the PET round.

RRB Group D Document Verification Call Letter: Official Link

RRB Group D Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination 2023

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates twice the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. It may also be noted that all candidates successful in Document Verification (DV) are sent for medical examination. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates. Candidates may please note that RRBs/RRCs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered ONLY by the respective Railway Administrations.

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

RRB Group D Medical Exam Instructions 2023

In this round, the competent authorities will assess the candidates for their general fitness and vision test. Here are some common instructions that have to be followed by the candidates going for RRB Group D medical exam:

The medical examination shall be held in any of the hospitals owned or recognized by the Indian Railways.

Candidates are advised to complete all the travel-related arrangements for the medical examination in advance.

The board has asked the candidates to be prepared as they have to stay at the designated venue for at least three to four days.

The request for a change in the RRB Group D Medical exam/DV exam centre will not be entertained by the concerned authorities.

Documents Required for RRB Group D 2023 Document Verification

The RRB Group D document verification round will require the candidates to submit a list of documents that proves their eligibility before the concerned board. The notice released by the board directs the candidates to carry their RRB Group D application form along with original certificates and two xerox copies self-attested by the candidate.

Here in the section below, we have mentioned the complete list of documents relevant to the upcoming RRB Group D DV round.

6 copies of photographs similar to the scanned copies of photograph uploaded in the application form and 6 copies of the latest photographs Mark Sheets and Certificates of all Educational / Technical qualifications as prescribed for this post Gazette Notification and/or any legal Document in case of a formal change of Name as mentioned in the Notification. NCVT (NTC/NAC) /SCVT certificate and mark sheet for CCAA candidates Certificate for proof of Date of Birth (Class 10 certificates) Caste Certificate for SC / ST/OBC category issued by the competent authorities Income and Asset Certificate for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) NOC from serving employees with date of appointment from current employer Disability Certificate in case of PwBD Candidates Photo Identity Card as mentioned in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (any One) and photocopy of both sides of the Aadhar Card with the original Receipt of off-line Payment, if made through a challan at SBI Branch or Pay – in – Slip at computerized Post Office Income Certificate for waiving examination fee for Economically Backward Classes Minority Community declaration on Non - judicial Stamp Paper as per Annexure – lV of CEN Self-Certification by the Transgender Candidate. J&K domicile Certificate Decree of Divorce / Judicial Separation from the Competent Court of law and Affidavit stating that the Candidate has not re-married, in case applicable. In the case of the widow, the Death Certificate of the Spouse and an Affidavit stating that the candidate has not re-married

RRB Group D PET Result 2023

The Railway Recruitment Cell announced the RRB Group D PET result on January 23, 2023, for all the zones namely Guwahati, Bhopal, Kolkata, Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar, Allahabad, Secunderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Bengaluru. The cell released two separate lists with the roll number of the candidates who have qualified or not qualified for the RRB Group D Physically Efficiency Test. The board has concluded the PET round from January 11 to 21, 2023. The candidates willing to check their results can visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

As RRB PET was a qualifying examination hence, the board has not announced any marksheet. The result has to be checked with the roll number of the candidate prescribed to them by the board. Earlier, around 2,68,002 candidates qualified for the PET examination.