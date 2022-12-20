RRB Group D PET from January 2023 Onwards: Physical Efficiency Test for Male & Female Candidates

RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from January 2023 Onwards: As per the official notification, RRB Group D PET is likely to begin from January 2023 onward. Check the complete RRB Group D 2023 Physical Efficiency Test details for Male & Female Candidates.

RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from January 2023 Onwards: The RRB Group D PET exam dates are out on the official website. As per the official notice, the eligible candidates who will qualify in CBT will be shortlisted for the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test which is tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. However, the results of the CBT round are currently under process and the results are expected to be published on the official websites of RRBs on or before 24th December 2022.

The RRB Group D selection process comprises three stages, Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification and Medical Examination. Railways will shortlist the candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their merit in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) shall be 3 times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, candidates must remember that Railways reserve the right to increase/ decrease this ratio for PET as required to ensure the availability of adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts.

Here in this article, we will discuss the 2nd round, i.e., Physical Efficiency Test which will be conducted by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways.

RRB Group D PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) 2023 Details

The candidates will be shortlisted for the RRB Group Physical Efficiency Test round based on their performance in the CBT. It is mandatory for the candidates to pass the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and also the round is qualifying in nature. The RRB Group D PET is as follows:

RRB/RRC Group-D Level-1 PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) Stages Male Candidates Female Candidates Stage-1 Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Stage-2 Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Note:

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to clear Stage-1 to qualify for Stage-2 of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which means failing in the first Test, i.e. Weight Carrying Test will eventually lead to elimination from RRB Group-D 2019-20 Recruitment Process.

which means failing in the first Test, i.e. Weight Carrying Test will eventually lead to elimination from RRB Group-D 2019-20 Recruitment Process. To ensure uniformity, candidates will be tested for Carrying of Weight to the specified distance in specified time first and if successful in this test, for the Running Test after a recovery gap.

The Weight Carrying Test will involve lifting a sandbag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on ground.

will involve lifting a sandbag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on ground. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from appearing for PET. However, after qualifying in the CBT, such candidates will have to pass the medical examination prescribed for PwBD.

RRB Group D Medical Standards

Medical Standards General Fitness Visual Fitness Distant Vision Near Vision A-2 Physically fit in all respects 6/9, 6/9 without glasses (No fogging test) The candidate should have 0.6,0.6 without glasses and must pass tests for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic Vision, etc. B-1 Physically fit in all respects 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power lenses not to exceed 4D) The candidate should have 0.6,0.6 without glasses and must pass tests for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic Vision, etc B-2 Physically fit in all respects 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). The candidate should have passed Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass the test for Binocular Vision etc C-1 Physically fit in all respects 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. The candidate should have passed Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

What Next After RRB Group D PET Round

The candidates who will qualify in both the CBT round & PET round will be shortlisted for the document verification round. The appointment of selected candidates is subject to their clearing of the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community/caste certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates. Some of the important documents required for the verification purpose are shared below:

Matriculation/High School Examination Certificate or Equivalent

NCVT(NTC/NAC) / SCVT Certificate as applicable.

SC/ST certificate in the format

OBC-NCL certificate

Income and Asset Certificate

Original discharge certificate for Ex-servicemen

Medical Certificate for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Self-Certification by the Transgender candidates

J & K domicile certificate, if applicable.

Other Relevant Documents

The number of candidates called for Document verification will be 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies as per their merit and options.

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

We hope this article on RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test was informative for our readers. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to ace the Group D PET round in order to be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. Thus, they should plan and perform well in this round.