RRB Group D Result 2022 Important Notice Released: Check How Minimum Qualifying Marks will be Normalized

RRB Group D Result 2022 Important Notice Released: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notice with rules for marks calculation. The board has added new rules that are going to aid the minimum marks calculations for RRB Group D. As per the notice, candidates whose marks is equal to or more than the prescribed minimum marks will be considered for the final merit list. The board has also prescribed the rules to calculate the percentile score for the RRB Group D exam.

Check RRB Group D 2022 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Eligibility

As per that, the normalized marks will be calculated by interpolation of raw marks into base shift by using standard mathematical formula. With this, it is now expected that the board will release the RRB Group D result soon. Around 1.50 crores candidates have been awaiting the release of the merit list against 1,03,679 vacancies released by the board.

RRB Group D 2022 Timeline

Have a look at the RRB Group D timeline 2022 for all the events in the table below.

RRB Group D Events Important Dates RRB Group D Notification 12th March 2019 Online Application Process for RRB Group D 12th March- 12th April 2019 RRB Group D Application Status 25th July 2019 RRB Group D City Intimation 9th August 2022 RRB Group D Admit Card 13th August 2022 RRB Group D CBT-1 Exam Date 17th August to 11th October 2022 RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 14th October 2022 RRB Group D Result 2022 December 2022 RRB Group D PET Dates January 2023 (1st/2nd week)

RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks Rules

The board is going to release the RRB Group D final merit list after considering a lot of factors. It is for this, that they have notified some rules that is going to help in drafting the same.

The minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed, 40% marks for the unreserved & EWS, and 30% marks for the reserved category. The shortlisting for the second stage shall be done on the basis of the normalization method used by the board.

The percentile score of each candidate will be converted into “Normalized Marks” by interpolation of raw marks into “Base Shift” by using the standard mathematical formula of interpolation for the purpose of deciding minimum qualifying marks as well as giving weightage in marks to CCAA candidates.

Base Shift is defined as a shift having the highest mean or average out of all the shifts of CBT with a condition that its “Present Candidate Count” should be 70 % or more than the average of all Shifts”. In case the “Highest Mean” of two Shifts is same then Shift having “Highest Individual Marks” shall be considered as “Base Shift”. In case both the “Highest Mean” and “Highest Individual Marks” are same then the Shift having “Highest Present Candidate Count” shall be considered as “Base Shift” to break the tie.

Check RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks For All 5 Phases

RRB Group D Normalization Method

The board has earlier notified a formula that is going to be used for calculating the marks secured in the exam. This method helps in correlating the marks in case the examination is conducted in multiple stages. Normalization also helps in maintaining transparency if the difficulty level of two sessions is different.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The process of normalization involves comparing raw scores, standard deviations, and mean marks with candidates of other sessions. Find the normalization formula suggested by the board for the RRB Group d in the section below.

RRB Group D Expected Cut-Off Marks

Candidates who secure marks more than or equal to the minimum marks and cut-off marks will be considered successful in the exam. The board has earlier notified the minimum marks for each category. Additionally, it will also release the expected cut-off marks soon.

Minimum qualifying marks are predetermined by the railway board. Whereas cut-off marks are released by considering the difficulty level of the exam, vacancies announced etc. The final selection of candidates will be done by considering both the minimum qualifying marks and cut-off marks. Check out the section below to know about the same.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Here are the category-wise minimum marks for the RRB Group D examination that has to be secured by the candidates.

Category RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks General 40% EWS 40% OBC (Non-creamy layer) 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Expected Cut-Off Marks

As of now, the board has not notified any date for the release of the RRB Group D expected cut-off marks. However, experts have suggested the category-wise expected cut-off marks for all the categories. Candidates who secure equal to more than these marks will be considered for the next stage.