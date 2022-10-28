RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 Releasing Soon: Know Minimum Qualifying Marks, PET Eligibility

RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 Releasing Soon: Know the expected date, direct link, and download steps here. Also, check the minimum qualifying marks and criteria for the PET round.

RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 Releasing Soon: The Railway Recruitment Board is going to release the RRB Group D result 2022 soon. The board conducted the Railway Group D examination from August 17 to October 11, 2022. Also, the RRB released the provisional answer key for the Group D examination on October 14, 2022. They were able to raise an objection against the same till October 19, 2022.

Now, the board is expected to release the RRB Group D result anytime. It will also be releasing the final answer key PDF for the examination to help with the calculation of the marks. The Railway Board has earlier released around one lakh vacancies for the profile of linemen, fitters, welders, keymen etc.

RRB Group D Result 2022: When?

The RRB Group D result is going to be released soon. As of now, the board has not released any update regarding the date to release the result and scorecard. However, it is expected that the same shall be announced anytime. Earlier, the board released the RRB Group D answer key on October 14, 2022, and the last date to raise objections against the same was October 19, 2022.

With this, now the result for the Railway Group D exam will be announced after the final answer key is compiled by the board. As no date is available from an official source therefore candidates have been advised to keep a track of the official website.

RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D examination have to score marks more than the prescribed minimum marks. Those whose marks are more than or equal to qualifying marks shall be considered for final appointment. The board has notified the category-wise RRB Group D minimum marks along with the official notification. Go through the table below to know about the same.

Category RRB Group D Minimum Marks Unreserved 40% of the total marks EWS 40% of the total marks OBC 30% of the total marks SC and ST 30% of the total marks

RRB Group D PET Eligibility

Candidates who successfully qualify for the RRB Group D mains examination will be called to attend the PET round. In this round, the candidates will be judged for their weight, height and overall efficiency. The board has notified the PET requirements for both male and female categories along with the notification. Apart from this, the candidates will also be required to be medically fit to work as an employee under the Railway Group D profile.

RRB Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The RRB Group D PET round is going to be qualifying in nature. The criteria mentioned in the notification have to be completed in a single chance.

Category RRB Group D PET Eligibility Criteria Running Weight Male Candidate has to run for a distance of 1000m in 4 minutes and 15 seconds. Candidate has to carry a weight of 35 kg for a distance of 100m within 2 minutes. Female Candidate has to run for a distance of 1000m in 5 minutes and 40 seconds. Candidate has to carry a weight of 20 kg for a distance of 100m within 2 minutes. PWD Candidates who are physically disabled will not be required to appear in the PET round. However, they have to qualify for the medical standards.

RRB Group D Medical Standards