RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam City and Date 2022 Out: Check Login Link Here

RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam City and Date 2022 has been released on the regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board under CEN 01/2019 Level 1. Check the Login Link Below.

RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam City and Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city and date for all the students who are attending RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam under South Western Railway (Hubli). Students can check their individual exam city and date scheduled between 06 October and 11 October 2022 by login into their account. Students belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST can also get their travel pass. The direct link to login is also given below:

RRB Group D Phase Exam City and Date

Before attending the exam, the students must download RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card. The admit card link will be provided four days before the exam. For example, if your exam is scheduled on 09 October 2022 then you can download your admit card on 05 October 2022 onwards. The same link is required to login into the account.

How to Check RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam Date and City ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB and click on the city intimation link

Step 2: This link will take you to the login page where you are required to login into your account using your Registration Number and Password

Step 3: Check your exam city and date

Step 4: Download RRB Group D Phase 5 Travel Pass, if applicable

RRBs are conducting the computer based exam on the behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) for the selection of candidates for various Level 1 Posts, against advertisement number CEN 01/2019.