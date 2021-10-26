RRB MI Admit Card 2021 OUT, Exam Tomorrow, Download MI CBT CEN 03/2019 Skill Test Call Letter Now!

RRB MI Admit Card 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the recruitment of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (Steno, Jr Translator & Chief Law Asst) vacancies against the advertisement number 03/2019. The candidates who have qualified for the skill tests can download their call letters through the official website of RRB.

The board has decided to conduct Stenography Skill Test and Translation Test from 27 October 2021 onwards at the various exam centres. The candidates can check exam city, date and shift on the call letter. The link to the RRB MI Admit Card 2021 has been activated on the official website. The candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download RRB MI Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RRB. Click on ‘RRB MI Admit Card 2021 CBT for CEN 03/2019’. It will redirect you to the new window. Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, registered mobile number, captcha code and click on the login button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download RRB MI Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RRB MI Admit Card 2021

Check Skill Test & Translation Test Date & City Info

Instructions: