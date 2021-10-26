Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB MI Admit Card 2021 OUT, Exam Tomorrow, Download MI CBT CEN 03/2019 Skill Test Call Letter Now!

RRB MI Admit Card 2021 has been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for Skill Test and Translation Test. Check Exam City, Shift Information, Exam Date and Instructions Here. 

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 11:14 IST
RRB MI Admit Card 2021
RRB MI Admit Card 2021

RRB MI Admit Card 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the recruitment of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (Steno, Jr Translator & Chief Law Asst) vacancies against the advertisement number 03/2019. The candidates who have qualified for the skill tests can download their call letters through the official website of RRB.

The board has decided to conduct Stenography Skill Test and Translation Test from 27 October 2021 onwards at the various exam centres. The candidates can check exam city, date and shift on the call letter. The link to the RRB MI Admit Card 2021 has been activated on the official website. The candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download RRB MI Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of RRB.
  2. Click on ‘RRB MI Admit Card 2021 CBT for CEN 03/2019’.
  3. It will redirect you to the new window.
  4. Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, registered mobile number, captcha code and click on the login button.
  5. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download RRB MI Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RRB MI Admit Card 2021

Check Skill Test & Translation Test Date & City Info

Instructions:

  • The candidates should note that Stenography Skill Test for Cat.No.01 & 02 and Translation Test for Cat.No.03 is mandatory for all the Shortlisted Candidates including PwBD candidates. Eligible VH candidates are permitted to bring their BRAILLE Typewriter for Stenography Skill Test.
  • Candidates for Hindi Transcription for Junior Stenographer/Hindi are advised to choose Hindi Inscript/Hindi Remington CBI/Hindi Remington GAIL/ Hindi Krutidev as their Keyboard layout option.
  • Computer, Keyboard, Shorthand Notebooks, Two Part Stationery for Translation Test and Pen will be provided during the Exam and the Candidates are not allowed to bring any of the above items.
  • For Shorthand Dictation, the Candidates are required to bring their own Pencils, Sharpeners and Erasers.
  • The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19.

FAQ

What is the exam date for RRB MI Skill/Translation Test?

The board has decided to conduct Stenography Skill Test and Translation Test from 27 October 2021 onwards at various exam centre.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.