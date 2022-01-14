RRB MI Result 2021-22 CEN 03/2019 Announced @rrbnc.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates here

RRB MI Result 2021 CEN 03/2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the list of Candidates Shortlisted for the Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the RRB MI Result 2021 against the advertisement number CEN 03/2019 can download their results through the official website of RRB.i.e. rrbnc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020 at various exam centers. The link to the RRB MI Result 2021 is available on the official website. The candidates can download RRB MI Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RRB MI Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website. i.e. rrbnc.gov.in. Click on ‘RRB MI Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha, and other details on the login page. The result will be displayed on the page. Download RRB MI Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download RRB MI Result 2021-22

RRB MI Result 2022 Direct Link Here

Candidates can view their individual result/scorecard and question paper with the final answer key by logging into the official websites of RRBs through the link provided for the purpose. Results for all other notified posts that do not have Skill Test/Translation Test/Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, will be declared at the time of publishing the result of Shortlisting for Document Verification.

The total number of candidates shortlisted for the Stenography Skill Test and Translation Test is 10 times the notified vacancies and for the Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, it is 2.5 times the notified vacancies subject to the availability of qualified candidates.

All the shortlisted candidates will be informed through official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date of the Stenography Skill Test/ Translation Test/Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test.

The candidature of all the shortlisted candidates for the Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/discrepancy detected in the information furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on their part coming to the notice at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter.

Latest Government Jobs:

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 for 174 Field Assistant Posts, Apply TN MRB Jobs @ mrb.tn.gov.in

CGWB Recruitment 2022 for Staff Car Driver Posts, Download Application Form @cgwb.gov.in

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 272 Vacancies @sssc.uk.gov.in

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-