RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022 for 5, 3, 2 Level: Raise Objection From Tomorrow

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notice regarding RRB NTPC Answer Key 2022, for Pay Levels 5, 3 and 2 against CEN 01/2019. As per the notice, RRB NTPC Answer Key can be viewed from 22 June 2022 onwards. Also, the link for submitting objections will be available from tomorrow. The candidates can view the Question paper and raise objections on or before 27 June 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Events Important Dates RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date for 5, 3, and 2 Levels 12 to 17 June 2022 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Notice 21 June 2022 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Date 22 June 2022 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Objection Starting Date 22 June 2022 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Objection Last Date 27 June 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Fee:

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRBs.

Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 27.06.2022 at 23:55 Hrs, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained.

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.