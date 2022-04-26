RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City, Date, Mock Test Link 2022 Released, Check Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City, Date, Mock Test, Score Card and Help Desk Link has been released by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB). Candidates can check the direct links below.

RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam City, Date, Mock Test Link 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on 26 April 2022, has activated the link of checking Score Card and City Slip, Mock Test & Help Desk for Level 4 & 6 of Computer Based Test (CBT-2) of Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Posts, against advertisement number CEN 01/2019.

Candidates who have cleared the RRB NTPC CBT 1 can now check their RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date and City. Other than this, they can access the mock test and help desk.

RRB NTPC CBT will be conducted on 09 and 10 May 2022 2 for for Pay Level-4 and 6.

How to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date, City Slip, Mock Test, Score Card and Help Desk ?

Visit the official website of RRB Region. For example - rrbbhopal.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Click Here For CEN 01/2019’ Now, visit ‘Click Here for Exam City Slip & Score Card link of NTPC CBT-2 Phase 1.’, ‘Click Here for Mock Test link of NTPC CBT-2.’ , ‘Click Here for Helpdesk link of NTPC CBT-2.’ Enter your details such as Registration Number and ser Password (Date of Birth) Login in your details Check your exam date and city

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022

Indian Railways shall also release the admit card of CBT 2 on the RRB Zonal Websites. Candidates can visit the below link for the dates.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Updates

It is to be noted that, the exam dates for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later by the board.