RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 CBT 2 (Feb 12): Get Region wise Link; Check Your Exam City and Date from Feb 3

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 Link will be available on 12 February 2022. Candidates can check their exam city, date, from 03 February 2022. Check Complete Details Below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the Computer Based Test 2 (CBT-2) for the post of Non-Technical Popular Category from 15 February 2022 to 19 February 2022 for around 7 lakhs candidates and will upload the admit card four days before the exam on all RRBs website. The candidates whose exam will be conducted on 15 February can download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card from 12 February 2022 onwards. Each of Level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT.

As per the official notice, the candidates who have qualified in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 can check their exam city, date, and download travel card (for SC/ST candidates) by 03 February 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City and Date Link - to active on 03 February 2022

We will provide the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Links in the below table as soon it is available:

RRB Regions RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link RRBs Website RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bhubhaneshwar RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Chennai RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Jammu – Srinagar RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/ RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/ RRB Malda RRB Malda NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/ RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ RRB Patna RRB Patna NTPC Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card Download Link https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Thiruvanathapuram RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Download Link http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

As per the official notice, "Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior

to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates will have to follow all Covid-19 prevention protocol, including wearing Face Mask, Hand Sanitation, Social Distancing etc., during the 2nd stage CBT."

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022?

Step:1 Go to the official website of RRB For Exam RRB Chandigarh - https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Step:2 Click on the admit card link given on the home

Step:3 It will redirect to a new page where you are required to click enter your registration number and download

Step:4 Download RRB NTPC Admit Card for CBT 2

Step:5 Take a print-out for future use

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2022?

The candidates can check the no of questions and marks allotted in the exam through the table below:





Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Awareness 50 50 1 hour and 30 minutes Maths 35 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 35

RRB NTPC CBT Negative Marking

There will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Qualifying Marks

The candidates need to score the following marks as per their category:

UR-40%

EWS - 40%

OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%

SC-30%

ST-25%.

On the basis of normalized marks scored in CBT 2, the candidates will be shortlisted for Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Syllabus

Some of the important topics from which the questions are expected:

General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc.

Mathematics : Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc.

: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam was conducted in 7 phases for a total of 35281 vacancies from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. The result for the same was declared on 14 and 15 January 2022 on regional websites. A total of 7,05,446 candidates have been declared qualified in the exam.

The final selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable).