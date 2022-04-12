RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2022 (Out): Admit Card, Exam City, and Venue Soon

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates are announced by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its zonal websites. Candidates can check the details below.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced CBT 2 Dates for all the candidates who have qualified in RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2020-2021. Now, such candidates are required to appear for Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2). As per the official notice, RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 will be conducted on 09 and 10 May 2022. However, the exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later by the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022

The candidates who will be appearing for the RRB NTPC 2 Exam will be required to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card. The admit card is expected 4 days before the exam on the official RRB Zone-Wise Websites.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern

There will be 120 questions on General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning of 120 marks. The candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the test. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

In order to be qualified for RRB NTPC CBT 2, the candidate should score 40% marks for UR and EWS. However, 30% are required for OBC and SC and 25% for ST.

As per the official notice, "The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021 across India at various centres. The exam was organized by RRB Zones. The result of CBT-1 was published on the official Websites of RRBs between 30 March 2022 and 01 April 2022."

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates"

A total of 705620 are shortlisted to appear for RRB NTPC CBT 2, against advertisement number CEN 01/2019. Around 35281 vacancies shall be filled for Non-Technical Popular Categories for the post of Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.