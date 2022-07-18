RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Level 2 and 5 (Out): Download Zone wise Cut-Off Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for levels 5 and 2 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)on its regional website. Check cut-off and selection list below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Levels 5 and 2: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of RRB NTPC CBT 2 for the 2nd and 5th Levels on the websites of Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar,Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu,  Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. The said exam was conducted from 12 to 17 June 2022. Those who appeared in RRB NTPC CBT 2 can download RRB NTPC 2 Result by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. Candidates can check their individual marks through RRB NTPC CBT 2 Marks Link below:

RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 and 2 Score Card

Candidates can check the zone-wise result link and cut-off marks through the table below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Result RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Cut-Off RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2  Result RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2 Cut-Off
RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for  RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB Bhopal Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Lin RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Lin RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Muzaffarpur CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 Result Cut Off  Download Link RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB Patna Chandigarh CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result  Download Link RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Lin RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Lin RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result  Download Link RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Bangalore CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Lin RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for  RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off  Download Link RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Chennai NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Lin RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link  RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for  RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Bhubneshwar CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Lin RRB NTPC Guwahati CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Link RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download Link RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download Lin RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 Result  Download Link RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link

CLICK HERE TO VIEW APTITUDE MOCK TEST LINK FOR CEN 01/2019 (NTPC POSTS)

What is After RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 ?

Candidates whose roll number is available on the PDF link will be required to appear Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language as either English/Hindi in the official website of respective RRBs. if the candidate has not chosen the language within the stipulated time, the
Default Typing Language will be ENGLISH.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT Result 2022 ?

Step1: Go to the official website of RRB Zone. For example Ahemdabad - rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Result of CBT2: Short-listed candidates for CBTST Level 5 and Level 2, Cut off Marks for CBTST Level 5 and Level 2 ’

Step 3: Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result and RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Level 5 was held from 12 June to 15 June 2022 and RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Level 2 from 13 to 16 June 2022. The answer key for the same was published on 22 June and objections were invited up to 27 June 2022. 

 

FAQ

What is the next round after CBT 2 ?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)

What is RRB NTPC Level 5 CBTST Date ?

The dates shall be announced soon.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2 Result ?

The candidates can download the result from the regional websites of RRBs

Is RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Result Released ?

Yes
