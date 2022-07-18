RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Level 2 and 5 (Out): Download Zone wise Cut-Off Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for levels 5 and 2 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)on its regional website. Check cut-off and selection list below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Levels 5 and 2: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of RRB NTPC CBT 2 for the 2nd and 5th Levels on the websites of Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar,Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. The said exam was conducted from 12 to 17 June 2022. Those who appeared in RRB NTPC CBT 2 can download RRB NTPC 2 Result by visiting the regional websites of the RRB. Candidates can check their individual marks through RRB NTPC CBT 2 Marks Link below:

Candidates can check the zone-wise result link and cut-off marks through the table below:

What is After RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 ?

Candidates whose roll number is available on the PDF link will be required to appear Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language as either English/Hindi in the official website of respective RRBs. if the candidate has not chosen the language within the stipulated time, the

Default Typing Language will be ENGLISH.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT Result 2022 ?

Step1: Go to the official website of RRB Zone. For example Ahemdabad - rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Result of CBT2: Short-listed candidates for CBTST Level 5 and Level 2, Cut off Marks for CBTST Level 5 and Level 2 ’

Step 3: Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result and RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Level 5 was held from 12 June to 15 June 2022 and RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Level 2 from 13 to 16 June 2022. The answer key for the same was published on 22 June and objections were invited up to 27 June 2022.