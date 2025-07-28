RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Today: Download Exam City Slip PDF - Link Here & Check Important Dates

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 for the Undergraduate level examination. The RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that will be released for candidates. The RRB NTPC city slip provides the information about the city of the examination so that the candidate can make their travel and accommodation plan in advance.
Candidates will be able to check the RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025 by providing their registration number and date of birth. RRB will release the city intimation slip for 2025 10 days before the schedule of the examination.
What is the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025?
The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam CIty Slip 2025 is an important document that is released by the examination-conducting body, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), to inform candidates about their city of examination so that they can plan their travel and accommodation in advance, ensuring they reach the exam centre on time and without last-minute complications. The RRB NTPC UG City Slip is not the admit card, but it provides the preliminary notification containing details such as the candidate's name, registration number, exam date, exam city, and shift timing.
RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Important Dates
The RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 has been released earlier and the exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and Setember 8, 2025. The RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 is expected to get started releasing from today, July 28, 2025, providing details on exam city, date, and shift timings.
How to Download RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025?
Eligible candidates will be able to download their city intimation slips after following the simple steps provided below
-
Visit the Official RRB Website of your zone
-
Find and click on “CEN-06/2024 – RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam”.
-
Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
-
Fill in the security code shown on the screen.
-
Your RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025
The city intimation slip is not the RRB NTPC UG admit card and is not valid on the day of examination but serves as a preliminary notification with the following details:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Allotted Exam City & State
-
Scheduled Exam Date
-
Exam Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)
Candidates must note that the final admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately.
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview
RRB will release the NTPC UG city slip 2025 10 days before the examination date to help candidates to make their travel arrangements. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)
|
Conducting Authority
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Posts
|
Undergraduate (12th pass) – Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,445 (Undergraduate Level)
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Dates (CBT 1)
|
To be Released Soon
|
City Intimation Slip Release Date
|
July-August 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
4 days before exam
|
Selection Process
|
CBT 1
CBT 2
Typing Skill Test (if applicable)
Document Verification
Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ (Regional RRB websites also applicable)
What to Do After Checking the Exam City?
RRB released the city intimation slip well in advance so that candidates can make their travel arrangements for the day of examination. Check the list below of what a candidate can do after downloading the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025.
-
Book tickets and hotels in advance if the exam centre is in another city.
-
Check whether you have been allotted the morning or afternoon shift.
-
Ensure you have a valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.) for the exam day.
