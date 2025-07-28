RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Today: Download Exam City Slip PDF - Link Here & Check Important Dates

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 for the Undergraduate level examination. The RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that will be released for candidates. The RRB NTPC city slip provides the information about the city of the examination so that the candidate can make their travel and accommodation plan in advance.

Candidates will be able to check the RRB NTPC UG city slip 2025 by providing their registration number and date of birth. RRB will release the city intimation slip for 2025 10 days before the schedule of the examination.

What is the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025?

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam CIty Slip 2025 is an important document that is released by the examination-conducting body, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), to inform candidates about their city of examination so that they can plan their travel and accommodation in advance, ensuring they reach the exam centre on time and without last-minute complications. The RRB NTPC UG City Slip is not the admit card, but it provides the preliminary notification containing details such as the candidate's name, registration number, exam date, exam city, and shift timing.