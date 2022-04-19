RRB NTPC Updated Score Card 2022 Link Released: Check Level Wise Eligibility for CBT 2

RRB NTPC Updated Score Card 2022 and Level Wise Eligibility for CBT 2 Link has been released by Railway Recrutiment Board (RRB). Check Details Here.

RRB NTPC Updated Score Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on 19 April 2022, has uploaded the updated link of the score card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for checking level-wise eligibility for Computer Based Examination-II for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts on its zonal websites.

RRB NTPC Score Card Updated Link and eligibility for CBT 2 through the link provided below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022

The candidates who have qualified in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be called for RRB NTPC CBT 2. RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT for Pay Level 4 and 6 Posts will be held tentatively on 09 and10 May 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. Each Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT.

The exam for date for 2, 3 and 5 Pay Level shall be announced soon on RRB websites.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card is expected in the first week of May 2022.

How to Download RRB NTPC Score Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB for which you have applied. For example RRB Chandigarh - rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): Updated web-link to view Score-card of Computer Based Examination-I and to check level-wise eligibility for Computer Based Examination-II ‘

Step 3: A new page will be opened, enter your details - Registration Number and User Password (Date of Birth)

Step 4: Check RRB NTPC Marks

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam is conducted in 2020-21 under Seven Phases i.e. 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. and the result for the same was announced on 14 January 2022. Afterward, the board had published the revised result on 30 March 2022.