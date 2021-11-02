RRC NCR Apperntice Railway Recruitment 2021: 1664 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is hiring 1664 Apprentice. Check qualification, age limit, vacancy details, and other details.

RRC NCR Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has activated the online application link for filling up the 1664 vacancies for the post of Apprentice today i.e. on 02 November 2021 on rrcpryj.org. The link will be closed on 01 December 2021.

Candidates interested to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021 should be atleast 10th passed and possess a technical certificate in required trades. They can check more details by visiting the PDF Link below.

RRC NCR Railway Recruitment Notification Download

RRC NCR Railway Online Application Link



Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 01 December 2021

NCR Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1664

Mech. Department - 364 Posts Trade Name Total Post Trade Name Total Post Tech Fitter 335 Tech. Carpenter 11 Tech Welder 13 Tech. Painter 05 Electronic Department - 339 Posts Tech Fitter 246 Tech. Carpenter 05 Tech Welder 09 Tech. Crane 08 Tech. Armature Winder 47 Tech. Machinist 15 Tech. Painter 07 Tech. Electrician 02 Jhansi (JHS) Division - 480 Posts Fitter 286 Mechanic (DLS) 84 Welder (G&E) 11 Carpenter 11 Electrician 88 Total 480 Work Shop Jhansi - 185 Posts Fitter 85 Machinist 11 Welder 47 Painter 16 MMTM 12 Electrician 11 Stenographer (Hindi) 03 Total 185 Agra (AGC) Division - 296 Posts Fitter 80 Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance 08 Electrician 125 Plumber 05 Welder 15 Draughtsman (Civil) 05 Machinist 05 Stenographer (English) 04 Carpenter 05 Wireman 13 Painter 05 Mechanic Cum Operator Electronics Communication 15 Health Sanitary Inspector 06 Multimedia & Web Page Designer 05

Eligibility Criteria for NCR Apprentice Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks

ITI Certificate/ National Trade Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated with NCVT/SCVT..

NCR Apprentice Age Limit:

The age should be between 15 years and 24 Years.

NCR Apprentice Selection Process

Merit List will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th class and ITI. Shortlisted candidates will then called for Document Verification.

How to Apply for NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 02 November to 01 December 2021.

