RRC NCR Apperntice Railway Recruitment 2021: 1664 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org

RRC NCR Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has activated the online application link for filling up the 1664 vacancies for the post of Apprentice today i.e. on 02 November 2021 on rrcpryj.org. The link will be closed on 01 December 2021.
Candidates interested to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021 should be atleast 10th passed and possess a technical certificate in required trades. They can check more details by visiting the PDF Link below.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 02 November 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 01 December 2021
NCR Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1664
|
Mech. Department - 364 Posts
|
Trade Name
|
Total Post
|
Trade Name
|
Total Post
|
Tech Fitter
|
335
|
Tech. Carpenter
|
11
|
Tech Welder
|
13
|
Tech. Painter
|
05
|
Electronic Department - 339 Posts
|
Tech Fitter
|
246
|
Tech. Carpenter
|
05
|
Tech Welder
|
09
|
Tech. Crane
|
08
|
Tech. Armature Winder
|
47
|
Tech. Machinist
|
15
|
Tech. Painter
|
07
|
Tech. Electrician
|
02
|
Jhansi (JHS) Division - 480 Posts
|
Fitter
|
286
|
Mechanic (DLS)
|
84
|
Welder (G&E)
|
11
|
Carpenter
|
11
|
Electrician
|
88
|
Total
|
480
|
Work Shop Jhansi - 185 Posts
|
Fitter
|
85
|
Machinist
|
11
|
Welder
|
47
|
Painter
|
16
|
MMTM
|
12
|
Electrician
|
11
|
Stenographer (Hindi)
|
03
|
Total
|
185
|
Agra (AGC) Division - 296 Posts
|
Fitter
|
80
|
Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance
|
08
|
Electrician
|
125
|
Plumber
|
05
|
Welder
|
15
|
Draughtsman (Civil)
|
05
|
Machinist
|
05
|
Stenographer (English)
|
04
|
Carpenter
|
05
|
Wireman
|
13
|
Painter
|
05
|
Mechanic Cum Operator Electronics Communication
|
15
|
Health Sanitary Inspector
|
06
|
Multimedia & Web Page Designer
|
05
Eligibility Criteria for NCR Apprentice Posts
Educational and Technical Qualification:
- 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks
- ITI Certificate/ National Trade Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated with NCVT/SCVT..
NCR Apprentice Age Limit:
The age should be between 15 years and 24 Years.
NCR Apprentice Selection Process
Merit List will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th class and ITI. Shortlisted candidates will then called for Document Verification.
How to Apply for NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 02 November to 01 December 2021.
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate - No Fee
- Other - Rs. 100/-