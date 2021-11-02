Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRC NCR Apperntice Railway Recruitment 2021: 1664 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org

North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is hiring 1664 Apprentice. Check qualification, age limit, vacancy details, and other details.

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 12:30 IST
RRC NCR Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has activated the online application link for filling up the 1664 vacancies for the post of Apprentice today i.e. on 02 November 2021 on rrcpryj.org. The link will be closed on 01 December 2021.

Candidates interested to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021 should be atleast 10th passed and possess a technical certificate in required trades. They can check more details by visiting the PDF Link below.

RRC NCR Railway Recruitment Notification Download

RRC NCR Railway Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 02 November 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 01 December 2021

NCR Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1664

Mech. Department - 364 Posts

Trade Name

Total Post

Trade Name

Total Post

Tech Fitter

335

Tech. Carpenter

11

Tech Welder

13

Tech. Painter

05

Electronic Department - 339 Posts

Tech Fitter

246

Tech. Carpenter

05

Tech Welder

09

Tech. Crane

08

Tech. Armature Winder

47

Tech. Machinist

15

Tech. Painter

07

Tech. Electrician

02

 Jhansi (JHS) Division - 480 Posts

Fitter

286

Mechanic (DLS)

84

Welder (G&E)

11

Carpenter

11

Electrician

88

Total

480

Work Shop Jhansi - 185 Posts

Fitter

85

Machinist

11

Welder

47

Painter

16

MMTM

12

Electrician

11

Stenographer (Hindi)

03

Total

185

Agra (AGC) Division - 296 Posts

Fitter

80

Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance

08

Electrician

125

Plumber

05

Welder

15

Draughtsman (Civil)

05

Machinist

05

Stenographer (English)

04

Carpenter

05

Wireman

13

Painter

05

Mechanic Cum Operator Electronics Communication

15

Health Sanitary Inspector

06

Multimedia & Web Page Designer

05

Eligibility Criteria for NCR Apprentice Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

  • 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks
  • ITI Certificate/ National Trade Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated with NCVT/SCVT..

NCR Apprentice Age Limit:

The age should be between 15 years and 24 Years.

NCR Apprentice Selection Process

Merit List will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th class and ITI. Shortlisted candidates will then called for Document Verification.

How to Apply for NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 02 November to 01 December 2021.

Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate - No Fee
  • Other - Rs. 100/-

Job Summary
NotificationRRC NCR Apperntice Railway Recruitment 2021: 1664 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rrcpryj.org
Last Date of Submission1 Dec, 2021
CityAllahabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Railways
Education Qual Secondary
