RRC Recruitment 2022 for 2972 Posts: Registration Started @rrcer.com

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 2972 Apprentices in Eastern Railway (ER) from 11 April to 10 May 2022. Check Details Below.

RRC Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 2972 Apprentices in Eastern Railway (ER) for the West Bengal Region. Those who are 10th class passed and hold National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVTM can register for this recruitment drive from 11 April to 10 May 2022. However, for the following Trades, the minimum educational qualification is 8th class pass from a recognized School and the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT: Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman Wireman, Carpenter and Painter (General).

It is to be noted that the age of the candidates should not exceed 24 years.

The candidates can apply by visiting the link provided on the Notice Board of the official website of RRC/ER. They must go through the detailed instructions before filling up the online applications. We have provided the notification and application for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 in this article below. The candidates can also check vacancy-break, and procedure applications to submit through the prescribed link.

The vacancies are available for Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Machinist, Wireman, Carpenter, and Painter trades in various locations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, and Jamalpur.

Those who successfully fill out their application form for ER Recrutiment 2022 will be considered for merit. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/details filled up by candidates in the application form, the wrong details then his/her candidature will be canceled as soon as the discrepancy comes in the notice of the Indian Railways.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV).

RRC Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link