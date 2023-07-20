RRC Recruitment 2023 for 1016 Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and JE Posts, Apply Online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

RRC Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway (Railway Recruitment Cell) is looking to recruit candidates for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and Junior Engineer. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, How to Apply Here.

RRC Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway (Railway Recruitment Cell) published the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician-III/AC, Technician-III/TL, Technician-III//TRD, Technician-I/Signal, Technician -III/Signa, Technician -III/Tele, Technician -III/Bridge, Technician -III/TM, Technician - III/Welder/Engg., Technician -III/ Ancillary/ Diesel, Technician -III/ Diesel / Electrical, Technician -III/ Diesel/ Mechanical, Technician -III/ Welder/Mechanical and Junior Engineer.

RRC Notification Download Click Here RRC Online Application Link Apply Here

RRC Vacancy Details 2023

Name of the Post No of Vacancies Assistant Loco Pilot 820 Technician 132 Junior Engineer 64 Total 1016

Eligibility Criteria for RRC Recruitment 2023

Candidates should be regular employees (i.e. completed minimum 2 yrs services in recruitment grade and successfully completed period of probation) of South East Central Railway on 1st July 2023. Candidates, who resigned or transferred to another railway from SECR, will not be considered for empanelment / Appointment.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Loco Pilot: Matriculation passes plus (a) ITI in specified trades/Act Apprenticeship, OR (b) Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering in lieu of ITI. Note: Specified trades for the purpose of(a) above are as follows:-A) Fitter B) Electrician C) Instrument Mechanic D)Mill Wright/Maintenance Mechanic E) Mechanic(Radio and TV F) Electronics Mechanic G)Mechanic(Motor vehicle) H) Wireman I) Tractor Mechanic J) Armature and Coil winder K) Mechanic(Diesel) L) Heat Engine.

Technician - Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trade.(OR) Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned.

JE - Three years Diploma in ( OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit:

UR - 18 to 42 years

OBC - 18 to 45 years

SC/ST - 18 to 47 years

How to Apply for RRC Recruitment 2023 ?