RRC Recruitment 2023 for 1016 Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and JE Posts, Apply Online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

RRC Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway (Railway Recruitment Cell) published the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician-III/AC, Technician-III/TL, Technician-III//TRD, Technician-I/Signal, Technician -III/Signa, Technician -III/Tele, Technician -III/Bridge, Technician -III/TM, Technician - III/Welder/Engg., Technician -III/ Ancillary/ Diesel, Technician -III/ Diesel / Electrical, Technician -III/ Diesel/ Mechanical, Technician -III/ Welder/Mechanical and Junior Engineer.
|RRC Notification Download
|Click Here
|RRC Online Application Link
|Apply Here
RRC Vacancy Details 2023
|
Name of the Post
|
No of Vacancies
|
Assistant Loco Pilot
|
820
|
Technician
|
132
|
Junior Engineer
|
64
|
Total
|
1016
Eligibility Criteria for RRC Recruitment 2023
Candidates should be regular employees (i.e. completed minimum 2 yrs services in recruitment grade and successfully completed period of probation) of South East Central Railway on 1st July 2023. Candidates, who resigned or transferred to another railway from SECR, will not be considered for empanelment / Appointment.
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Loco Pilot: Matriculation passes plus (a) ITI in specified trades/Act Apprenticeship, OR (b) Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics/Automobile Engineering in lieu of ITI. Note: Specified trades for the purpose of(a) above are as follows:-A) Fitter B) Electrician C) Instrument Mechanic D)Mill Wright/Maintenance Mechanic E) Mechanic(Radio and TV F) Electronics Mechanic G)Mechanic(Motor vehicle) H) Wireman I) Tractor Mechanic J) Armature and Coil winder K) Mechanic(Diesel) L) Heat Engine.
- Technician - Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trade.(OR) Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned.
- JE - Three years Diploma in ( OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams from a recognized University/ Institute.
Age Limit:
- UR - 18 to 42 years
- OBC - 18 to 45 years
- SC/ST - 18 to 47 years
How to Apply for RRC Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the RRC/SECR’s official website www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Click here for filling of the application of GDCE Notification No. 01/2023 of SECR c) Click on the “New Registration” link.
- Fill in the employee ID number (11 digits) and date of birth and click continue.
- Fill in personal information and e-mail Address and Mobile number. On submission of required details an e-mail/SMS will be received in the registered e-mail Id/Mobile number. Open inbox of your registered e-mail/SMS and note the registration number and password.
- Login using the Registration number & password sent in thee-mail/SMS.
- Follow the instructions and complete the registration process-by-step.
- Upload the scanned copy of photograph, self-attested certificates in proof of date of birth, educational/technical qualifications and caste certificate i.e.SC/ST/OBC.
- Submit the application.