RRC WR Admit Card 2022 (Out): SM GDCE 2019 Exam on 19 and 21 May

RRC WR Admit Card 2022 has been released by Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway at rrc-wr.com. Candidates can check SM GDCE 2019 Exam Details Here.

RRC WR Admit Card 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has uploaded the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held for the post of Station Master (SM) on rrc-wr.com. The CBT will be held on 19 May 2022 and 21 May 2022 at 11Centres in Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Indore. Concerned Employees can download RRC WR GDCR from the RRC WR Admit Card Link given below using Application Number as Login ID and Date of Birth as password. Employees are also being intimated by email to their registered email id.

How to Download RRC WR Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RRC - rrc-wr.com Click on the link 'GDCE Recruitment Notifications for 2019' Click on 'Click here to view/download Notice regarding Date of CBT, Call Letter and instructions for Station Master to be held on 19th & 21st May' Download RRC WR Admit Card PDF Scroll Download and Click on 'https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1287/77088/login.html' Enter your details Download RRC WR GDCE Admit Card

Employees have to affix their recent passport size colour photograph on the upper portion of the Call Letter ( on the scanned photograph).

The employees should take the Call Letter and Format of Relieving Letter. Employees will fill up necessary details in the Relieving Letter and approach their Unit In-charge. Concerned Supervisor / In-charge after verifying the employee details will duly sign and return it to the employee. The employee has to produce a Call Letter and Relieving Letter duly stamped & signed by the Unit In-charge at the venue of CBT.

RRC WR Exam Pattern

There will be 100 multiple-choice questions. There shall be negative marking and for each wrong answer 1/3 of the marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the Exam is 90 minutes.

Link for mock test is already available on the Website.