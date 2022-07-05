RSMSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2022 (Released)@rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection

Rajasthan SMSSB has uploaded the answer key for the Computer Instructor posts on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded the answer key for the Sr. Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts on its official website. Commission has conducted the written exam for the above posts on 18-19 June 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Sr. Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts can download RSMSSB Answer Key from the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

However, RSMSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2022 Link is given below in this article and you can download the same after clicking the link.



Sr. Computer Instructor 2022- Primary Answer Key,(Paper-I)



Sr. Computer Instructor 2022 - Primary Answer Key,(Paper-II)



Basic Computer Instructor 2022-Primary Answer Key, (Paper-I)



Basic Computer Instructor 2022 -Primary Answer Key,(Paper-II)







Candidates appeared in the written exam for Sr. Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts should note that they can raise their objections regarding the answer released by Commission from 06 to 08 July 2022 in online mode.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates are required to log in using their SSO ID and click on the objection link. It is to be noted that the objection should be based on the Standard and Authentic Book.

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Answer Key 2022