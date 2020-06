RSMSSB Exam Date 2020 Out for Patwari, Steno, JE, Pharmacist & Other Posts @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RSMSSB Exam Calendar2010-21 PDF

RSMSSB Exam Date 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts including Patwari, Stenographer, Librarian Grade 3, Pharmacist Grade 3, Agriculture, Junior Instructor and Junior Engineer (JE) for various department.

Candidates can check the given RSMSSB Exam Calendar, with the tentative exam schedule, of upcoming exams for the posts mentioned above.

RSMSSB Exam Name Number of Posts RSMSSB Exam Date Librarian Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 700 19 September 2020 Pharmacist Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 1736 04 October 2020 Agriculture Direct Recruitment Exam 2019 10 October 2020 Junior Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 402 11 October 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Degree) for Public Work Department 276 05 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Degree) for Water Resource Department 149 05 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Degree) for Public Health Engineering Department 49 05 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Degree) for Rajasthan State Agricultre Department Board 59 05 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Diploma) for Public Work Department 69 06 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Diploma) for Water Resource Department 307 06 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Diploma) for Public Health Engineering Department 84 06 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Diploma) for Rajasthan State Agricultre Department Board 15 06 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Exam (Degree) for Public Work Department 29 26 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Exam (Degree) for Rajasthan State Agricultre Department Board 4 26 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Exam (Diploma) for Public Work Department 6 27 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Exam (Diploma) for Rajasthan State Agricultre Department Board 1 27 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Exam (Degree) for Water Resource Department 2 09 January 2021 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Exam (Diploma) for Water Resource Department 4 10 January 2021 Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) Exam (Degree) for Public Health Engineering Department 14 16 January 2021 Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) Exam (Diploma) for Public Health Engineering Department 30 17 January 2021 Patwari Exam 2019 4207 28 February 2021 Stenographer Combined Recruitment Exam 2018 1111 21 March 2021

Earlier, RSMSSB Pharmacist Exam 2018 was scheduled to be held on 19 April 2020 and RSMSSB Librarian Exam on 12 April 2020. The board had postponed the exams due to coronavirus. The above mentioned exam dates can be change due to prevaling COVID-19 Situation.

The board will also issue admit card for the said posts before conducting the exam on its official website. The candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for RSMSSB Exam Updates.

Download RSMSSB Calendar PDF 2020-20