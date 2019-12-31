RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2020 to Release Soon @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam Held on 29 December 2019

RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2020 Download: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon release the Provisional Answer Key for Librarian Grade 3 Written Exam conducted on 29 December 2019. The candidate who appeared for RSMSSB Librarian Exam 2019 can download the Answer Key from official website of the Board– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates waiting for Official Answer Key PDF for RSMSSB Librarian Exam 2019 should note that the Board is expected to release the keys for Question Paper Set A, B, C and D during the first week of January 2020.

The candidates downloading RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Answer Key 2020 will be able to submit their suggestions or objections (if any) regarding the official answer key through the prescribed format made available on the website of the Board within time frame to be announced with the release of answer key.

As per the updates, RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Written Exam 2019 was conducted for 3 hours duration and a total of 300 objective type questions were asked from the subjects of Genera Knowledge, Library and Information Scheme and Computer Knowledge subjects. The total marks for the written exam was 300 and candidates would need to secure a minimum 40% of the total marks to qualify.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the official notification for recruitment of 700 posts of Librarian Grade 3 posts in Secondary Education Department of the Rajasthan Government on 01 November 2019 and online applications were accepted till 01 December 2019. While, the admit card for written exam was released on 21 December 2019.

