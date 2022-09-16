RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Physical Training Instructor Call Letter Here

RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Candidates can download Physical Training Instructor Call Letter Here

RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the admit cards for the students who submitted their applications against RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022. Such students are advised to download PTI Admit Card without any delay from the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or from SSO Rajasthan Website sso.rajasthan.gov.in. After downloading the admit card, they can appear for RSMSSB PTI Exam on 25 September 2022.

RSMSSB PTI Admit Card Link is also available here.

Students can check the exam schedule for the post of Physical Education Teacher or Physical Training Instructor below:

Paper Marks

Exam Date and Time RSMSSB PTI Paper 1 200

25 September 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM RSMSSB PTI Paper 2 260

25 September 2022 from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

The exam will be of 460 marks and 40 marks extra will be given to those who participate in a sports tournament.

RSMSSB PTI Paper 1 will have a total of 100 questions of 200 marks. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

RSMSSB PTI Paper 2 will have 130 questions of 260 marks to be completed in 2 hours.

Candidates an check the details regarding the subject below:

How to Download RSMSSB PTI Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login into your account using your SSO ID or Username and Password Download Rajasthan PTI Admit Card Take a print out and appear for the exam

The board invited the applications from 23 June to 22 July for a total of 5546 vacancies, against advertisement number 08/2022.

RSMSSB PTI Exam and Admit Card Notice