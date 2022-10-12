RSMSSB PTI Answer Key 2022 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Objection Last Date 15 Oct

RSMSSB PTI Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the answer key, and question paper of the exam of Physical Education Teacher (PTI). Students can download RSMSSB PTI Answer Key by visiting the commission website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also raise an objection, against the answer key, through online mode from 13 October to 15 October 2022 on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The direct link to download RSMSSB PTI Answer Key along Master Question Paper is provided here for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who have any objection are also required to pay Rs. 100 per objection by clicking on the objection link by visiting the SSO website. There will be service charges as well. Candidates should note that they should raise objections based on standard and original books. They should also mention the book name, writer’s name, publisher’s name etc.

RSMSSB PTI Answer Key Download Links:

How to Download RSMSSB PTI Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board, i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and go to 'News & Notifications' section Click on 'Download' PDF Link given under 'PTI 2022 : Final Answer Key,(Paper-II)' or 'PTI 2022 : Final Answer Key,(Paper-II)' Download RSMSSB PTI Answer Key PDF Open the pdf and check the answer Submit objections, if any, on by login into the SSO website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin You can also click on 'PTI 2022: Master Question Paper 2' or 'PTI 2022 : Master Question Paper 1' to check the question paper.

After analysing all the objections, the commission will upload the final answer keys and results.