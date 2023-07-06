RSMSSB Rajasthan ANM GNM Recruitment 2023: 3646 Vacancies Notified at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB GNM ANM Jobs 2023: 3646 Vacancies

RSMSSB Rajasthan GNM ANM Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking to recruit 3646  Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM). Check Notification, Salary, Eligibility, Application Process, Application Fee and Other Details.

RSMSSB Rajasthan GNM ANM Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified 3646 vacancies for recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The online registrations will start from July 11, 2023 and the last date for submitting online applications is August 8, 2023. Those who have qualified RSMSSB PET Exam are eligible to apply for the posts.

The candidates can check eligibility, application process, selection procedure and other details in the notification PDF.

RSMSSB GNM ANM Application Dates 2023

  • Starting Date of Online Application - July 10, 2023
  • Last Date of Online Application - August 8, 2023
  • RSMSSB Jr Accountant Exam Date - September 24, 2023

RSMSSB GNM ANM Vacancy Details

Career Counseling
  • Female Health Worker (ANM) - 2058
  • Contractual Nurse (GNM) - 1588

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB GNM ANM Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

ANM - ANM Course + Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council

GNM - GNM Course + Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council

RSMSSB GNM ANM Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years
  • Maximum Age Limit: 40 Years

Selection Process for RSMSSB GNM ANM Recruitment 2023

  • Written Exam
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

RSMSSB ANM GNM  Salary

  • ANM - 13150/- per month
  • GNM - Rs. 18900/- per month

How to Apply for RSMSSB ANM GNM Vacancy 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and go to 'Recruitment Advertisment'

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Apply Link’ given below or visit the website sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the documents

Step 5: Pay ApplicationFees

Step 6: Take the print the Application Form

Application Fee:

  • Gen/ OBC / EBC (CL)    Rs. 600/-
  • SC/ ST/ OBC/ EBC (NCL)/ PWD    Rs. 400/-

