RSMSSB Steno Admit Card 2021 on 12 March @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Stenographer Exam on 21 March Check Details Here

RSMSSB Steno Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will release the admit card of Phase 1 written exam for the post Stenographer on 12 March (Friday) on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates would be able to download RSMSSB Steno Admit Card, once released, using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates should carry their RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card along with one ID Proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License etc., latest 2.5 x 2.5 coloured photo and one blue pen. They are also required to follow dress-code instructions. The candidates can check the complete instructions and guidelines for RSMSSB Steno Exam 2021 through the link below:

RSMSSB Steno Exam Centre Instructions

RSMSSB Steno Combined Recruitment Exam 2018 will be conducted on 21 March 2021 (Sunday) from 8 AM to 11 AM for Paper 1 and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 PM for Paper 2. The candidates should appear one and half hour prior at the centre before the exam time. They should follow all the COVID - 19 guidelines at the centre.

The candidates can check their exam centre on their RSMSSB Steno Admit Card 2018, once released. In case of any difficulty related to the centre, the candidates can call the concerned number which shall be available by the board on its website.

RSMSSB Steno Answer Key

RSMSSB will upload the master question paper along with answer key after the the exam. The Candidates can submit their objection within 72 hours. They are required to pay Rs. 100/- per objection.

In order to qualify in the RSMSSB Steno Phase 1Exam, the candidate should score a minumumof 40% marks in each paper. Candidates who would qualify in the Phase 1 Exam shall be called for Phase 2 Exam.

RSMSSB Stenographer Exam Pattern

There will be objective-type questions on

Paper 1 (General Knowledge, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Everday Science) - 150 questions of 100 Marks Paper 2 (Hindi, English) - 100 questions (Hindi - 75, English - 25) of 100 Marks. The exam is being conducted to fill 1211 vacancies of Stenographer Posts Time - Each paper will be of 3 hours

RSMSSB Stenographer Syllabus