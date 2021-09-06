RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 3896 Vacancies, Apply Online from 10 Sept onwards @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer against the advertisement number 04/2021. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 September 2021 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
This drive is being done to recruit 3896 vacancies of Village Development Officer Posts. To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 September 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 9 October 2021
RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Total No. Of Vacancies of Village Development Officer- 3896 Posts
Category Wise Segregation:
- Non TSP Area: 3222 Posts
- TSP Area: 674 Posts
RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree from a recognized University.
RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - to active from 10 September onwards
How to apply for RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September to 9 October 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General/OBC - Rs. 450/-
- BC/EBC (NCL) Rajasthan candidates: Rs. 350/-
- ST/SC/PWD candidates - Rs. 250/-
