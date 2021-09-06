RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 3896 Vacancies, Apply Online from 10 Sept onwards @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for 3896 Vacancies. Check application procedure, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other important details here.

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer against the advertisement number 04/2021. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 September 2021 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 3896 vacancies of Village Development Officer Posts. To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 9 October 2021

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies of Village Development Officer- 3896 Posts

Category Wise Segregation:

Non TSP Area: 3222 Posts

TSP Area: 674 Posts

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a degree from a recognized University.

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active from 10 September onwards

Official Website

How to apply for RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September to 9 October 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 450/-

BC/EBC (NCL) Rajasthan candidates: Rs. 350/-

ST/SC/PWD candidates - Rs. 250/-

