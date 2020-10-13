RUHS MO Admit Card 2020 Released @ruhsraj.org, Download Rajasthan Medical Officer Call Letter Here

RUHS MO Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the admit card of online exam for to the post of Medical Officer Posts. Candidates who have applied for MO Medical Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 can download RUHS Admit Card from the RUHS official website i.e. ruhsraj.org.

RUHS MO Admit Card Links are also given below. The candidates can also download RUHS MO Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2020, directly, through the links:

RUHS MO Admit Card Download

For Online Candidates

For Offline Candidates

RUHS MO Exam is schedule to be held on 13 October 2020 at 3 PM. The candidates should reach the exam centre at 1 PM for registration.

How to Download RUHS MO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of RUHS - ruhsraj.org

Click on the link - ‘ Admit Cards for MO Medical Direct Recruitment Exam-2020 are available for download’, appearing on the homepage

If you had applied through mode for RUHS MO Recruitment, then click on Admit cards for Online Applicant or if you had applied through offline mode, then click on ‘Admit cards for Offline Applicant’

For Online - Enter your E-mail address, used while registering for the portal and Password

Fo Offline - Enter Candidate Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth and Mobile Numbe

The university had invited application for the recruitment of 200 Medical Officer Posts under Rajasthan Medical Services Rules-1963 (amended upto 2013) for the medical establishments under the control of Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan.