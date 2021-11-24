Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Out @energy.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Link Here, Exam on 11 Dec

RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL) on  energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 17:48 IST
RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021

RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL) has released the admit card of the computer based written competitive exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical. Candidates who will appear in Rajasthan JE Exam on 11 December 2021, can download RVUNL Admit Card from the official website - energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

RVUNL JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download RVUNL Jr Engineer Admit Card through the link:

RVUNL JE Exam Pattern

There will be MCQs in two parts:

Subject Weightage Time
Part A - Questions shall be related to respective discipline in Engineering 60% 2 hours

Part B- Reasoning and Mental Ability

Mathematics

GK and Everyday Science

Hindi General

English General

 40%
     

RVUNL JE Admit Card Download Link 

How to Download RVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website - energy.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Download Call letter for JEn-I (Elect.)’
  3. Enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password
  4. Download IBPS RVUNL Admit Card 2021

Rajasthan RVUNL has invited online applications for recrutiment of Junior Engineer - I from 07 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

