RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Walk-In on 27 May, Download Rail Wheel Factory Notification Here
RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification at rwf.indianrailways.gov.in for Paramedical Staff Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Hospital Attendant on a contract basis to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for the Covid Critical Care Centre (ICU) in the Railway Hospital. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 May 2021
RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 6 Posts
- Lab Technician - 1 Post
- Hospital Attendant - 3 Posts
RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/Life Science/B.Sc. With chemistry and biochemistry as main or as optional/subsidiary subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent or b.sc. In Medical Technology (Laboratory) from a recognized Institution.
- Hospital Attendant - 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Institute by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 years
- Lab Technician - 18 to 33 years
- Hospital Attendant - 18 to 33 years
RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 44, 900/- (plus DA & other allowances as admissible)
- Lab Technician - Rs. 35, 400/- (plus DA & other allowances as admissible)
- Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- (plus DA & other allowances as admissible)
Download RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 May 2021 in the Technical Training Centre, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru - 560064 along with the documents. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for attending the interview and they have to bear their own expenses to attend the interview.