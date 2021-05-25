RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Walk-In on 27 May, Download Rail Wheel Factory Notification Here

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Hospital Attendant on a contract basis to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for the Covid Critical Care Centre (ICU) in the Railway Hospital. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 May 2021

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 6 Posts

Lab Technician - 1 Post

Hospital Attendant - 3 Posts

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Lab Technician - B.Sc. with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/Life Science/B.Sc. With chemistry and biochemistry as main or as optional/subsidiary subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent or b.sc. In Medical Technology (Laboratory) from a recognized Institution.

Hospital Attendant - 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Institute by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 years

Lab Technician - 18 to 33 years

Hospital Attendant - 18 to 33 years

RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Salary

Staff Nurse - Rs. 44, 900/- (plus DA & other allowances as admissible)

Lab Technician - Rs. 35, 400/- (plus DA & other allowances as admissible)

Hospital Attendant - Rs. 18,000/- (plus DA & other allowances as admissible)

Download RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for RWF Paramedical Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 May 2021 in the Technical Training Centre, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru - 560064 along with the documents. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for attending the interview and they have to bear their own expenses to attend the interview.