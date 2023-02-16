JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

SAIL Rourkela Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Soon For Technician Post @sailcareers.com: Download Schedule Here

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule update for the post of ACTT for (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) on its official website -sailcareers.com. Download PDF.

SAIL ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Download
SAIL ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Download

SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released short notice regarding Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule for the post of Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (ACTT) for (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) on its official website. Candidates qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the above posts will have to appear in the Trade Test scheduled from 02 March 2023 onwards. 
Eligible candidates can download the SAIL Rourkela Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Update for the Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) post  from the official website of SAIL  -sailcareers.com.

However the Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Rourkela Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update
https://ucanapplym.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/sail/pdf/RESULT%20NOTICE_ACTT.pdf

Candidates qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) which was held on 27 & 28 December 2022 are able to appear for the Trade Test as per the schedule. 

The trade test for the post of Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) will be held from 02 to 04 March 2023. The details schedule in accordance with Roll Number and Trade Test Date/Reporting Time has been uploaded on the official website. 

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents/testimonials  in support of their eligibility as mentioned in the advertisement during the Trade test.  Call Letters for Trade Test for the above posts will be available to download in www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com shortly. Candidates can download their Call letter after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. 

SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test 2023: Details

Event     Details
Post Name  Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (ACTT)
Trades     Electrician / Fitter / Machinist
 Advertisement No.  01/2022 Dated 29/08/2022
Trade Test Schedule     02 to 04 March 2023
Venue  Conference Hall, Town Engineering Department, Sector–5, Rourkela–769002 (Odisha)
Admit Card Update To Upload shortly 


How To Download: SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Update

  1. Visit the official website i.e. sailcareers.com
  2. On the Hope Page, click on the link displaying  as-""SCHEDULE FOR TRADE TEST FOR THE POST OF ACTT (ELECTRICIAN / FITTER / MACHINIST) AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/2022 OF ROURKELA STEEL PLANT" on the home page.
  3. The PDF of the SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Update will be displayed in a new window.
  4. Download and save the SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Update for future reference. 

Take Free Online SAIL TECHNICIAN TRAINEE 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next