SAIL Rourkela Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Soon For Technician Post @sailcareers.com: Download Schedule Here

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule update for the post of ACTT for (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) on its official website -sailcareers.com. Download PDF.

SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released short notice regarding Trade Test Hall Ticket/Schedule for the post of Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (ACTT) for (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) on its official website. Candidates qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the above posts will have to appear in the Trade Test scheduled from 02 March 2023 onwards.

Eligible candidates can download the SAIL Rourkela Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Update for the Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) post from the official website of SAIL -sailcareers.com.

Candidates qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) which was held on 27 & 28 December 2022 are able to appear for the Trade Test as per the schedule.

The trade test for the post of Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (Electrician / Fitter / Machinist) will be held from 02 to 04 March 2023. The details schedule in accordance with Roll Number and Trade Test Date/Reporting Time has been uploaded on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents/testimonials in support of their eligibility as mentioned in the advertisement during the Trade test. Call Letters for Trade Test for the above posts will be available to download in www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com shortly. Candidates can download their Call letter after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Attendant-cum Technician (Trainee) (ACTT) Trades Electrician / Fitter / Machinist Advertisement No. 01/2022 Dated 29/08/2022 Trade Test Schedule 02 to 04 March 2023 Venue Conference Hall, Town Engineering Department, Sector–5, Rourkela–769002 (Odisha) Admit Card Update To Upload shortly



How To Download: SAIL Rourkela ACTT Trade Test Hall Ticket 2023 Update