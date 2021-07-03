Sail Bokaro Admit Card 2021 for Attendant cum Technician Trainee Out @sail.co.in, Check ATT Call Letter Download Link Here

Sail Admit Card 2021: Sail has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (ATT) on sail.co.in. Candidates can download SAIL Bokaro Admit Card from the official website of SAIL Career -sailcareers.com
SAIL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SAIL Attendant cum Technician Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
SAIL Admit Card Link Download Link
SAIL Exam for Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) Posts is scheduled on 17 July 2021.
Candidates who qualify in the online examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test in the ratio of 1:3.
How to Download SAIL Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of SAIL Career - http://sailcareers.com
- Click on the link - 'BOKARO STEEL PLANT : LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF ATTENDANT CUM TECHINICIAN TRAINEE (AITT) AGAINST ADVT NO. BSL/R/2019-02 DTD 29.01.2019' given under ‘latest news’
- It will red-direct you to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth
- Click on ‘Login’ Button
- Download SAIL Call Letter