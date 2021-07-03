Sail Bokaro Admit Card 2021 for Attendant cum Technician Trainee Out @sail.co.in, Check ATT Call Letter Download Link Here

Sail Admit Card 2021 for Attendant cum Technician has been uploaded on sail.co.in. The exam is on 17 July 2021. Candidates can check direct download link in this article.

Sail Admit Card 2021: Sail has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (ATT) on sail.co.in. Candidates can download SAIL Bokaro Admit Card from the official website of SAIL Career -sailcareers.com

SAIL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SAIL Attendant cum Technician Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SAIL Admit Card Link Download Link

SAIL Exam for Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) Posts is scheduled on 17 July 2021.

Candidates who qualify in the online examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test in the ratio of 1:3.

How to Download SAIL Admit Card 2021 ?