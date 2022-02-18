SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Graduate/Technician Apprentice Post @sail.co.in, Download PDF

SAIL Bhilai has invited online application for the Apprentice on its official website. Check SAIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant has released the notification for the recruitment of Graduate/Technician Apprentice. All interested and eligible candidates can register themselves latest by 05 March 2022.

Applying applicants should note that only the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification for which they have to report with the original, Xerox copies of the documents mentioned above and 6 passport size photos.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 March 2022

Vacancy Details for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Graduate and Technician apprentices-35

Graduate Apprentice

Mechanical-06

Electrical-06

Mining-06

Diploma Apprentice

Metallurgy-06

Civil -06

CS/IT-05

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have Graduate in Mechanical/Electrical/Mining Engineering.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in Metallurgy/ Civil/ CS/IT Engineering

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 05 March 2022.