JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Graduate/Technician Apprentice Post @sail.co.in, Download PDF

SAIL Bhilai has invited online application for the Apprentice on its official website. Check SAIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 14:00 IST
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant has released the notification for the recruitment of Graduate/Technician Apprentice. All interested and eligible candidates can register themselves latest by 05 March 2022.

Applying applicants should note that only the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification for which they have to report with the original, Xerox copies of the documents mentioned above and 6 passport size photos.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

 

Important Dates for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 March 2022

Vacancy Details for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Graduate and Technician apprentices-35
Graduate Apprentice
Mechanical-06
Electrical-06
Mining-06
Diploma Apprentice
Metallurgy-06
Civil -06
CS/IT-05

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have Graduate in Mechanical/Electrical/Mining Engineering.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in Metallurgy/ Civil/ CS/IT Engineering
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 05 March 2022.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationSAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Graduate/Technician apprentice Post @sail.co.in, Download PDF
Notification Date18 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission5 Mar, 2022
CityBhilai
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization SAIL
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.