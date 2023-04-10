SAIL Admit Card 2022 Out For Manager & Other Posts: Check Download Link And Exam Pattern

SAIL Bhilai has released the admit card for the Computer Based Test for various posts on its official website-https://www.sailcareers.com. Check download link.

SAIL Bhilai Admit Card 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has released the admit card for the Computer Based Test for various posts including Mines Foreman, Manager, Sr. Consultant, Medical Officer,Dy. Manager, Assistant Manager and others. SAIL will be conducting the written exam for various posts against advt no. BSP/15 on April 23, 2023.

All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit card from the official website-https://www.sailcareers.com.

However you can download the various post admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Bhilai Admit Card 2022





How To Get Login Credentials

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No./ Mobile No/ Date of Birth and others to the link available on the home page. You can get all these credentials to the information provided by you during submission of application for the above posts.

Computer Based Test Update For Various Posts

According to the short notice released, exams for the above posts will be held on 23 April 2023 with various exam structures. The on-line examination will comprise the following objective type multiple choice tests as stated on the notification. You will have to answer questions based on subjects including Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, General English, Professional Knowledge, Current Affairs,Numerical Ability and others as per different posts.



You can download your admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SAIL Bhilai Admit Card 2022