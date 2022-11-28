SAIL Recruitment 2022 For Consultant, Manager and Others: Apply Online @sailcareers.com

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited online application for the 239 Manager, Surveyor and Other Posts on its official website. Check SAIL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has published job notification in the Employment News (26 November-02 December) 2022 for various posts including Consultant, Manager, Surveyor and Others. Candidates with requisite educational qualification have opportunity to join SAIL various plants including Bhilai Steel Plant / Chandrapur Ferro Alloy Plant (CFP) and Salem Steel Plant (SSP).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 17 December 2022.



Notification Details SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. BSP-15(Rectt.)/22-23, dated 07-11-2022

Important Date SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 December 2022

Vacancy Details SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Sr. Consultant (Cardiology)-01

Sr. Consultant (Neurosurgery)-01

Medical Officer (E1 Grade)-15

Manager (E3 Grade)-06

Dy. Manager (E2 Grade)-02

Mines Foreman (S-3)-16

Surveyor (S-3)-04

Operator cum Technician-08

Mining Mate (S-1)-17

Blaster (S-1)-17

Operator cum Technician (Boiler Operation) (S-3)-43

Attendant cum Technician (Boiler Operation)-23

Operator cum Technician (Trainee)-24

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) (S1 Grade)-54

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee)-08

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Sr. Consultant (Cardiology): DM/DNB in Cardiology from a University / Institute recognized by Medical Council of India / National Board of Examination / National Medical Commission

Candidates applying for the SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should check the short notification for details of the number of posts/educational qualification/experience and other updates.

How To Download: SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)-https://www.sailcareers.com/ Go to the News Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Bhilai Steel Plant - An Opportunity to join Bhilai Steel Plant / Chandrapur Ferro Alloy Plant (CFP) / Salem Steel Plant (SSP), SAIL Recruitment Notification for various posts. (English)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply SAIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL's website www.sail.co.in at the link "Careers" with url as http://sailcareers.com on or before 17 December 2022.