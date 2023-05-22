SAIL Interview Date 2023 Released for Nurse and Radiographer Posts@ sailcareers.com: Check DV Schedule

SAIL Rourkela has released interview schedule for Nurse and Radiographer posts on its official website -sailcareers.com. Download pdf here.

SAIL Rourkela Interview Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Rourkela has released certificate verification and interview schedule for selection of Trainees for Nurse and Radiographer posts on its official website. SAIL will be conducting the certificate verification and interview for the above posts on May 24, 2023. All those candidates who have qualified for the certificate verification and interview round for the Trainees for Nurse and Radiographer posts can download the detailed certificate verification and interview schedule from the official website of SAIL-sailcareers.com.

The detailed certificate verification and interview schedule for the Trainees for Nurse and Radiographer posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Rourkela Interview Schedule 2023 Update





As per the short notice released, SAIL is set to conduct the certificate verification and interview for the qualified candidates on May 24, 2023. Candidates can download the pdf of the detailed date of certificate verification & interview schedule on the official website.

Earlier SAIL Rourkela has launched the drive to for selection of Trainees for Nurse and Radiographer posts against Advt no PL-M&HS/741. As per the selection process for these posts, candidates will have to appear in the certificate verification and interview schedule.

You can check all the details including certificate verification & interview timing with the venue for the same on the official website. You can download the SAIL Rourkela Interview Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: SAIL Rourkela Interview Schedule 2023 Update



1. Visit the official website of SAIL i.e. sailcareers.com.

2, On the Hope Page, click on the link displaying as-"Certificate Verification and Interview schedule for selection of trainees for different training programmes at IGH "on the home page.

3..You will get the pdf of the certificate verification and interview schedule in a new window.

4.Download and save it for future reference.