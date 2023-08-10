SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trainee Posts at igh.sailrsp.co.in, Check Salary, Selection Process And Others

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has invited online applications for the 202 Trainee posts on its official website. The registration process for this major recruitment drive will start on August 15, 2023 and will conclude on August 30, 2023.
Out of total 202 posts, 100 vacancies are available for Medical Attendant Training for which 10th passed candidates can apply for these posts.
Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts including Medical Attendant
Training/Critical Care Nursing Training/ Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription/Hospital
Administration/Pharmacist and others.
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 15, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 30, 2023
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) )
|Post Name
|Trainee
|Vacancies
|202
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|August 15, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|August 30, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|http://igh.sailrsp.co.in
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Medical Attendant-100
- Critical Care Nursing Training-20
- Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-40
- Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-10
- Medical Lab. Technician Training-10
- Hospital Administration Training-7
- OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-5
- Advanced Physiotherapy Training-2
- Radiographer Training-5
- Pharmacist Training-3
SAIL Educational Qualification 2023
- Medical Attendant-Minimum Matric or equivalent.
- Critical Care Nursing Training- Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any
recognized Institute. The candidates should possess the Certificate of Registration issued by the Nursing Council.
- Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha
or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR
B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.
- Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-The candidate should have the minimum Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University.
Preference will be given to the candidates having higher qualification.
- Medical Lab. Technician Training-The Candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical
Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Stipend Rate (Rs./Month)
- Medical Attendant-Rs.7,000/-
- Critical Care Nursing Training-Rs.17,000/-
- Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-Rs.15,000/-
- Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-Rs.9,000/-
- Medical Lab. Technician Training-Rs. 9,000/-
- Hospital Administration Training-Rs.15,000/-
- OT/ AnesthesiaAssistant Training-Rs. 9,000/-
- Advanced Physiotherapy Training-Rs.12,000/-
- Radiographer Training-Rs.11,000/-
- Pharmacist Training-Rs.9,000/-
SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For SAIL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website- http://igh.sailrsp.co.in.
- Step 2: Click on “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1522, Date:07/08/2023” under “what’s new”/Click on option 1, “Online Application form”.
- Step 3: After filling up all the required fields in the application form, Click on “Submit” button.
- 4: After Successful submission, an application ID will be generated.
- Step 5: Candidates are required to note the Application ID for future reference.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.