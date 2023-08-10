SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trainee Posts at igh.sailrsp.co.in, Check Salary, Selection Process And Others

SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has published notification for the 202 Trainee posts on its official website. Check the pdf, notification link, how to apply, salary and other updates here.

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has invited online applications for the 202 Trainee posts on its official website. The registration process for this major recruitment drive will start on August 15, 2023 and will conclude on August 30, 2023.

Out of total 202 posts, 100 vacancies are available for Medical Attendant Training for which 10th passed candidates can apply for these posts.

Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts including Medical Attendant

Training/Critical Care Nursing Training/ Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription/Hospital

Administration/Pharmacist and others.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 15, 2023

Closing date of application: August 30, 2023





SAIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) ) Post Name Trainee Vacancies 202 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application August 15, 2023 Last Date for Online Application August 30, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website http://igh.sailrsp.co.in

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Attendant-100

Critical Care Nursing Training-20

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-40

Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-10

Medical Lab. Technician Training-10

Hospital Administration Training-7

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training-5

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-2

Radiographer Training-5

Pharmacist Training-3

SAIL Educational Qualification 2023

Medical Attendant -Minimum Matric or equivalent.

-Minimum Matric or equivalent. Critical Care Nursing Training - Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any

recognized Institute. The candidates should possess the Certificate of Registration issued by the Nursing Council.

- Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. The candidates should possess the Certificate of Registration issued by the Nursing Council. Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT) -The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha

or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR

B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.

-The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council. Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training -The candidate should have the minimum Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University.

Preference will be given to the candidates having higher qualification.

-The candidate should have the minimum Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University. Preference will be given to the candidates having higher qualification. Medical Lab. Technician Training -The Candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical

Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government.

-The Candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



SAIL Recruitment 2023: Stipend Rate (Rs./Month)

Medical Attendant-Rs.7,000/-

Critical Care Nursing Training-Rs.17,000/-

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)-Rs.15,000/-

Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training-Rs.9,000/-

Medical Lab. Technician Training-Rs. 9,000/-

Hospital Administration Training-Rs.15,000/-

OT/ AnesthesiaAssistant Training-Rs. 9,000/-

Advanced Physiotherapy Training-Rs.12,000/-

Radiographer Training-Rs.11,000/-

Pharmacist Training-Rs.9,000/-

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For SAIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.