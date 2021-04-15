Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 for Teacher Posts| Walk-In on 24 April

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021: Sainik School is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Teacher for teaching pre-primary and primary classes at Balmandir Public School on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 April 2021.

Important dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 24 April 2021

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Teacher (For teaching pre-primary and primary classes) - 10 Posts (Tentative)

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th with NTT/D.El.Ed. Preference will be given to the candidates with B.Ed. and Diploma in Computer.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 Salary- Rs. 4,600/- Per Month (Consolidated)

Download Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection procedure for the post is as follows:- (a) Written Exam (b) Class Demonstration (c) Interview. Candidates failing to qualify in the written examination will not be allowed to appear for class demonstration and interview.

How to apply for Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for the interview round on 21 April 2021. No accommodation/messing will be provided by the school for the selected candidates. No TA/DA will be permissible for attending the selection process.

About Balmandir Public School: Balmandir Public School is a primary school run as a welfare measure by Sainik School Goalpara for students up to class V.

