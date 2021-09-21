Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT, MTS & Others @ssgopalganj.in, Check Eligibility

Sainik School Gopalganj (Bihar) has invited applications for the various posts including PGT, TGT, Medical Officer and others on its official website. Check details here.

Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Sainik School Gopalganj (Bihar) functioning under Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for the various posts including PGT, TGT, Medical Officer, Ward Boys, MTS and other posts in the Employment News (18-24 September 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 09 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.



Important Date for Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 October 2021



Vacancy Details Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

PGT(Chemistry)-01

TGT (Computer Science)-01

Medical Officer-01

Ward Boys-01

General Employees (MTS)-12

Eligibility Criteria Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

PGT(Chemistry)-1. Two years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College ofEducation of NCERT in Chemistry. OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Chemistry.

2. B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized University.

3. Proficiency in teaching in English and Hindi medium.

TGT (Computer Science)-B.Sc/B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/Bachelor of Information Technology.OR

2. Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 3 years Diploma in Computer Engineer/IT from an Institution recognized by AICTE/ University. OR

3. Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one year Diploma in Computer pplication from an Institution recognized by AICTE/ University.

Medical Officer-MBBS degree from a recognized Institution / University.

Ward Boys-Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University and should be be able to converse fluently in English.

General Employees (MTS)-Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University.

Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply Sainik School, Gopalganj Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed format available at school website www.ssgopalganj.in along with self attested copies of certificates including the testimonials mentioning % from Matriculation onwards, a passport size photograph, bio-data to the Principal, Sainik School Gopalganj, PO – Hathwa, Distt – Gopalganj (Bihar) -841436. Please check the details notification in this regards. Last date for submission of application is 09 October 2021.