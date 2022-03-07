Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Superintendent, Librarian, Accountant Posts

Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT for 14 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Notification: Sainik School, Mainpuri has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister, Librarian, Superintendent, and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 March 2022

Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Accountant (Regular) (Unreserved) - 1 Post

General Employee Regular) (Unreserved) - 1 Post

General Employee (Contractual) - 3 Posts

TGT Hindi (Regular)- 1 Post

Art Master (Contractual)- 1 Post

Music Teacher (Contractual)- 1 Post

Office Superintendent (Regular)- 1 Post

Librarian (Regular) - 1 Post

Lab Assistant (Chemistry) - 1 Post

Counselor (Contractual)- 1 Post

PTI/PEM-CumMatron (Contractual)- 1 Post

Nursing Sister (Only female) (Contractual) - 1 Post

Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Accountant (Regular) (Unreserved) - B.com with adequate knowledge of double entry system of accounting ; or should have worked as an Accountant for at least 10 years in a Govt. or private organization.

General Employee Regular) (Unreserved/Contractual) - Should have passed matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University.

TGT Hindi (Regular)- Four years integrated degree courses of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate; B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University; Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Art Master (Contractual)- Five Years’ recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art OR

Equivalent recognized Degree; Working knowledge of Hindi & English.

Equivalent recognized Degree; Working knowledge of Hindi & English. Music Teacher (Contractual)- Higher Secondary with a degree or diploma in music from any of the recognized institutions; Competence to teach through English/Hindi.

Office Superintendent (Regular)- Graduate with 5 years office experience of supervisory post in a Govt or commercial establishment or 7 years experience as UDC or equivalent in the school.

Librarian (Regular) - Graduate with degree/diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution.

Lab Assistant (Chemistry) - Intermediate pass in Science or equivalent in the subject.

Counselor (Contractual)- B.A/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counseling

PTI/PEM-CumMatron (Contractual)- Degree or Diploma in Physical Education from reputed organization.

Nursing Sister (Only female) (Contractual) -Nursing Degree/Diploma from a recognized University/Institution.

Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Accountant (Regular) (Unreserved), General Employee Regular) (Unreserved/Contractual), Office

Superintendent (Regular), Lab Assistant (Chemistry), Counselor (Contractual), PTI/PEM-CumMatron, Nursing Sister (Only female) - 18 to 50 years

TGT Hindi (Regular), Art Master (Contractual), Music Teacher (Contractual), Librarian (Regular)- between 21 to 35 years

Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Salary

Accountant (Regular) (Unreserved) - Basic Pay 35,400/- + DA+ Medical Allowance + Transport

Allowances

General Employee Regular) (Unreserved/Contractual) - Basic Pay 18,000/- ( DA+ Medical Allowance + Transport Allowances)

Transport Allowances)

Office Superintendent (Regular) - Basic Pay 35,400/- + DA+ Medical Allowance + Transport Allowances

Lab Assistant (Chemistry) - Basic Pay Rs. 25,500/- + DA + Medical Allowance + Transport Allowance

Counselor (Contractual), PTI/PEM-CumMatron, Nursing Sister (Only female), Art Master (Contractual), Music Teacher (Contractual) -Rs. 25,000/- Consolidated Pay

TGT Hindi (Regular) - Basic Pay Rs. 44900/- + DA + Medical Allowance + Transport Allowance

Librarian (Regular)- Basic Pay Rs. 44900/- + DA + Medical Allowance + Transport Allowance

Download Sanik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Sainik School Mainpuri Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Principal Sainik School Mainpuri

Village – Nouner Kharra, Agra Road, Teshil – Sadar Mainpuri, District –Mainpuri latest by 21 March 2022.