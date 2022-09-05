Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - 2,667 students received the degrees at the 31st convocation ceremony

Sathyabama has entered in its 35 years of inception. The Deemed to be University maintains high standard in teaching, training, and Research.

Sathyabama has entered in its 35 years of inception. The Deemed to be University maintains high standard in teaching, training, and Research. The continuous efforts by all the stake holders, students, parents, Industry and Alumni is making Sathyabama to achieve greater heights, every year. As result of this, Sathyabama is ranked one among the top 50 Universities in India for 7th consecutive years, NIRF, Government of India.

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held its 31st Convocation on 3rd september, 2022 at the Institution Auditorium, with the blessings of Founder Chancellor Hon. Colonel Dr. Jeppiaar. This Convocation was presided by Chief Guest Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Manthri, Hon. Chancellor Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, President Dr. Marie Johnson. Vice President Ms. Maria Bernadette Arul Selvan, Vice President Mr. J Arul Selvan, Vice President Ms. Maria Catherine Jayapria,

Honorary Doctorates (Honoris Causa)

Honorory Doctorate recipients – Dr. V. Balaguru, Outstanding Scientist, Associate Director (MBT & TOT) & Project Director (Light Tank) (CVRDE), DRDO

contributed in the design and development of Arjun MBT Mk-I and Light Tank He immensely contributed in Design of 5 Major and 25 Minor improved sub – system for Arjun MBT Mk- IA.



Honorory Doctorate recipients - Thiru Yuvan Shankar Raja

working as music composer at the age of 16 and composed music for more than 150 films within a span of two and half decades in various languages



A total of 2258 graduants received the Undergraduates Degree, 409 Postgraduates and 153 Ph.D scholars received their degrees. Among them 23 students are awarded with gold medals for their exemplary performance in academics.

Sathyabama has consistently maintained high and consistent campus recruitment statistics over the years. It has added another productive year to its history, with a track record of growing the number of opportunities for students. We are extremely delighted to acknowledge that 463 companies visited us during the academic year 2021–22, and 94.26% of our students obtained job offers with an average CTC of 4.75 LPA and a maximum CTC of 31 LPA.

Amazon, Cisco, Siemens, Cognizant, Capgemini, Deloitte, TCS, Wipro, IBM, Ernst & Young, HCL, Walmart, Hyundai Motor, Verizon, Accenture, Bank Of America, PWC, Godrej, FIS Global, Silicon Labs, Hitachi Vantara, Valeo and JSW Steels are among the prominent recruiters on the list with competitive placement opportunities complemented by lucrative pay packages and different profiles.

