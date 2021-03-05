SBI Apprentice 2021 New Exam Date Announced @sbi.co.in, Check Admit Card Release Expected Date, Exam Schedule & Other Latest Updates Here

SBI Apprentice 2021 Exam: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the SBI Apprentice 2021 Exam. According to this, the online exam for the engagement of Apprentices tentatively scheduled in January 2021 has been deferred till April 2021.

All candidates who applied for SBI Apprentice 2021 are advised to keep visiting on the official website for the latest updates. The specific dates of the online examination shall be advised in the revised notifications which shall be displayed on the following websites:-

https://bank.sbi/careers or

https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or

https://apprenticeshipindia.org or

http://bfsissc.com/

The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download SBI Apprentice 2021 Exam Admit Card directly once released on the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we will provide the SBI Apprentice 2021 Admit Card, Direct Link, in the provided link given below. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with the article for the latest updates.

Around 8500 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in various states. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in online written test and test of the local language.

After the final selection, the candidates will be sent for three years of training. The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years of apprenticeship engagement in the Bank.

Stipend/Benefit

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs.15000/- per month during 1st year, Rs.16500/- per month during the 2nd year and Rs.19000/- per month during the 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Highlights: