SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 to release soon @sbi.co.in for 8500 Vacancies, Check Exam Date, Expected Admit Card Date and Other details here

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 soon at its website. All such candidates who applied for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice 2021 Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of January 2021. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of SBI. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 8500 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts in various states. The Selection of the candidates would be based on the basis of online written test and test of the local language. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. The exam pattern of the written test would be as follows:

Name of the Test No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General/Financial Awareness 25 25 15 Minutes General Awareness 25 25 15 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 15 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 15 Minutes Total 100 100 1 hour

The questions asked in the exam will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score minimum percentage marks on aggregate.

There are no minimum qualifying marks for the individual subject. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise. Candidates qualified in the test will be placed according to their aggregate marks in descending order in respective States and Categories.

In case more than one candidate scores same marks as cut-off marks in the merit list (common marks at cut off point) such candidate will be ranked in the merit list according to their age in descending order in respective States and categories. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for the local language test.

How and Where to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on the current openings available on the homepage. Navigate the link of SBI Apprentice 2020-21 Written Test Call Letter. Enter your registration number, the application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Then, SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021- to release soon