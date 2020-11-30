SBI CBO 2020 Cut Off: Check Expected Cut Off Marks for Circle Based Officer Exam for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

SBI CBO 2020 Exam was conducted on 28th November to shortlist candidates for the recruitment as Circle Based Officers (CBO). Candidates who appeared for the exam need to obtain SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 to get shortlisted for the appointment. Candidates who will obtain the cut off marks will be called for the next phase of selection process- SBI CBO Interview 2020. Candidates who gave the exam can check here the SBI CBO Expected Cut Off Marks. We have guesstimated the SBI CBO Cut Off here for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category candidates on the basis of total number of vacancies notified by the SBI (3850 Vacancy) and the difficulty level of the examination.

SBI CBO 2020 online exam comprised of two papers - Objective (MCQ) and Descriptive. The objective paper is consist of 100 MCQs of 200 Marks from General/Economy/Banking Awareness/KYC-AML/Preventive Vigilance/Legal issues, Data Analysis and Interpretation, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude and English Language. The descriptive paper carried 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay of 25 marks each.

Let's now have a look at the expected cut off marks for the SBI CBO 2020 Exam below:

Expected Cut-Off for SBI CBO 2020 Exam for Circle Based Officer

The SBI Circle Based Officer exam consisted of 'Moderate' difficulty level questions. Candidates found the Data Analysis and Interpretation section as the difficult of all. The English Language section was the easiest among all. There is a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the exam and there is no sectional cut-off. Candidates need to obtain an aggregate score in the exam. On the basis of these factors, we have shared below the Expected Cut-Off marks for SBI CBO Exam 2020:

Category Expected Cut Off (For Objective Test of 200 Marks) General 100 to 105 Marks OBC 90 to 100 Marks EWS 85 to 95 Marks SC 70 to 80 Marks ST 70 to 75 Marks PwD 70 to 75 Marks

SBI CBO 2020: Official Cut Off Marks

The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the official Cut off marks for recruitment of Circle Based Officer exam along with the SBI CBO Result 2020. The cut off will be released on the basis of following factors:

-Total Number of Vacancies

-Number of Applicants

-Difficulty Level of Exam

The candidates who will qualify the exam will be then called for the Interview round. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in the SBI CBO Interview 2020.

Let's look at the further selection procedure for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2020:

SBI CBO Interview 2020

The SBI Circle Based Officer Interview carries 100 marks. Candidates who will attain the cut off marks in the exam will be called for the Interview round, wherein, they need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks to get into the final merit list.

The SBI CBO Merit List 2020 will be prepared state-wise and category-wise. The merit list will rank candidates based on their performance in the 100-marks Interview.