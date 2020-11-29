SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2020 (28 November): Check Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI CBO 2020 Exam today on 28th November 2020 for recruitment of 3850 vacancy of Circle Based Officers. Here in this article, we have shared below the detailed exam analysis and review of the SBI CBO Exam 2020 along with the types of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and number of good attempts made by the candidates. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was 'Moderate'. Have a look at the detailed SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2020 below.

In the SBI CBO 2020 Exam, the question paper consisted of two parts - Objective & Descriptive tests. In Objective paper, candidates were asked a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from four sections- General/Economy/Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/Preventive Vigilance/Legal issues (30 MCQs), Data Analysis and Interpretation (20 MCQs), Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (30 MCQs) and English Language (20 MCQs). Each question carried 2 marks. On the other hand, in descriptive paper, candidates were asked 2 questions, 1 each from Letter Writing (25 marks) & Essay (25 marks). The overall exam was of 250 marks. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks in objective paper.

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2020 (28th November 2020- Shift 1)

SBI CBO Exam Analysis 2020: Overall Review of Objective & Descriptive Papers A: Objective Test Section Total Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues 30 Easy-Moderate 18-22 Data Analysis & Interpretation 20 Moderate 11-13 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 30 Moderate 17-20 English Language 20 Easy-Moderate 15-18 Total 100 Moderate 65-78

In descriptive paper, candidates compulsorily need to attempt both the questions of 25 marks each. One question was on Letter Writing and another from Essay.

Section-wise Exam Analysis of SBI CBO Exam 2020

Data Analysis & Interpretation: The difficulty level of Data Analysis & Interpretation section was Moderate. The questions were asked in the form of Tabular Graph, Line Graph, Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Mixed Graph, Caselet DI and Missing Graphs (or Missing Case DI). Have a look at the analysis:

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation - Tabular 5 Moderate Data Interpretation - Caselet 5 Moderate Data Interpretation - Pie Chart 5 Moderate Data Interpretation - Line Graph 5 Moderate Total 20 Moderate

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: The difficulty level of Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section was Moderate. The questions asked in this section were on computer aptitude, puzzles, Direction, Alphanumeric series, blood relations, input output, inequality and others.

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles (Flat-based, Floor based, Direction-based) 20 Moderate to Difficult Blood Relation 3 Easy to Moderate Syllogism 4 Moderate Miscellaneous 3 Moderate Total 30 Moderate

English Language: The difficulty level of English Language section was Easy to Moderate. The questions were asked reading comprehensions, fill in the blanks, sentence rearrangement, cloze test, error detection & others. Have a look:

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 5 Moderate Error Detection 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Moderate Cloze Test 5 Easy Total 20 Easy to Moderate

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness/ KYC-AML/ Preventive Vigilance/ Legal Issues: In this section, a total of 30 questions were asked to test candidates' knowledge for general issues, current affairs, legal issues and banking awareness. Majority of the questions were asked on the basis of Current Affairs of last 4 to 5 months. Have a look at the questions asked in this section in the exam:

- CIBIL Score

- OCEN

- Floating Rate Saving Bond

- Pound to INR

- UAPA Act 1967

- Indian Stamp Act

- RAMSAR Convention

- NSFI period

- FASTAG

- PSLC

- Apprentice Act

- Willful Defaulter Limit

- Transparency International HQ

- Languages in Indian currency

- PM SVANidhi Scheme

- Lien Concept

- Vigilance Week

- EWS

- Whistle Blower

- BR Act 1949

- Cooperative Bank